Chiropractor Karen Koep and her husband, Davido, have been missing since November 13, 2023. The police officers are speeding up the investigation, and the Thurston County Sheriff's Office shared a statement on the same day they went missing, saying that they went to Karen's house after finding that one of them was absent from work.

People magazine states that the duo's car, a Toyota Yaris, was discovered in an abandoned state a few miles away at the Chehalis Western Trailhead in East Olympia. CBS News states that the place where the car was found is only 15 minutes away from the residence of Koep.

The police department is seeking public help to find Karen Koep and her husband

Karen Koep and her husband Davido went missing under mysterious circumstances earlier this week. Thе Sun statеd that thеir housе was еmpty whеn thе policе officеrs arrivеd at Karеn's housе but thеy wеrе ablе to locatе thеir car latеr.

Thе Thurston County Shеriff's Officе also sharеd a photo of thе abandonеd car, rеquеsting hеlp from thе public so that thеy can find thе missing couplе. Thеy havе also collaboratеd with invеstigators and othеr statе and local law еnforcеmеnt authoritiеs. Thе shеriff's officе issuеd a statеmеnt on thе samе and said:

"To ensure the integrity of the investigation, we have not released many details. But, if you saw the above-pictured vehicle, please contact us at [email protected] or through dispatch, 360-704-2740."

While speaking to The Post, Karen Koep's sister, Pauline Dutton, expressed her shock, saying that the pair did not disappear "willingly." Pauline revealed that the duo did not have any contact with anyone from November 10, 2023, and continued:

"It's really important that we let the Thurston County Sheriff's Department do their job because my sister knew a lot of those people…and they are doing above and beyond."

Expand Tweet

According to Fox 13, a sign was placed outside Karen's office which read: "Due to emergency, Lacey Chiropractic is currently closed." The sign was surrounded by flowers. One of Karen's patients, Kiera Polk, said that she was also shocked to hear the news and that when she called Karen's office the previous day, it went directly to voicemail.

The Facebook post where the Thurston County Sheriff's Office announced the disappearance of the duo was flooded with multiple comments from Karen's patients. People described Karen as a "wonderful person" and were praying for her safety along with her husband.

A little more about Karen Koep and husband Davido

The Sun reported that Karen Koep and her husband Davido were residents of the Lake Forest Community in Washington, D.C. The duo tied the knot around 30 years ago and are the parents of two children.

Davido is a landlord of various properties near his residence. However, his last name is yet to be revealed by the authorities. A neighbor named Sue Cummings described Davido as a "nice man" and said that he and Karen were the owners of a property near Rainier Road.

Sharecare states that Karen is serving as a chiropractor in Lacey, Washington. Further details about her career and educational background are yet to be revealed.