Where is Leona Lewis today? All about the “Bleeding in Love” hitmaker after being made an OBE

Leona Lewis has been awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) in the latest New Years Honours list.

The OBE is an award to honor those who had served in a non-combative role, with Leona Lewis being awarded for services to music and charity.

The singer achieved fame after winning the third series of X Factor in 2006. The singer was a crowd's favorite from the start and defeated Ray Quinn in the show under the mentorship of Simon Cowell.

Where is Leona Lewis now?

She split from her childhood sweetheart Lou Al-Chamaa in 2010 and met choreographer and creative director Dennis Jauch during her Labyrinth tour. She married Jauch in July 2019, in a Tuscan vineyard.

She split from her childhood sweetheart Lou Al-Chamaa in 2010 and met choreographer and creative director Dennis Jauch during her Labyrinth tour. She married Jauch in July 2019, in a Tuscan vineyard.

During an interview with OK! Magazine, she said;

"We're so ready to do this. Dennis is the most kind, considerate person I've ever met."

The couple owns a series of multi-million properties and sold their £1.8 million ranch in Glendale, California in November 2019. They then bought a £2.9 million home in Los Angeles.

Her relationship with ex-mentor Simon Cowell is still strong and she sold the house Los Angeles house to the music tycoon in 2020 after relocating to a £2 million mansion in Studio City.

She welcomed the birth of her first child, daughter Carmel Allegra in August 2022.

After her X Factor fame, Leona's cover of Kelly Clarkson's A Moment Like This, made it to Christmas number one and sold more copies than the rest of the week's top 40 combined. She then signed Simon's Syco record label.

After signing with the record label, she's sold over 35 million records worldwide, been nominated for six BRIT Awards and three Grammys and won two MOBO awards. Her debut studio album Spirit became the fourth-best-selling of the 2000s.

However, she parted ways with Syco in 2014 after claiming to have fallen out of love with the record label. She told The Independent at that time;

"I felt like at that stage all they were doing was holding me back from fulfilling my potential, to ask me to do a covers album was... there was no love in it."

Leona Lewis then signed a new record deal with Universal later and revealed that there was no bad blood between her and Simon.