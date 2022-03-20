Who is Dennis Jauch? All about Leona Lewis' husband as couple reportedly set to welcome first child together

As per recent reports, British singer-songwriter and X Factor star Leona Lewis is seemingly set to welcome her first child with her husband, Dennis Jauch. According to reports from multiple publications, the singer is likely to announce her pregnancy or the birth of her child soon in the coming months.

Lewis and Jauch reportedly dated for eight years before they got engaged in 2018. According to Hello Magazine, the couple got married in July 2019. The 36-year-old Londoner previously expressed her interest in having children.

While speaking to The Telegraph's Stella magazine in 2020, the British star had said:

"I do want children, but Dennis and I have also talked about adopting."

What is known about Leona Lewis' husband, Dennis Jauch?

Jauch is a German native who is best known as a choreographer, art director, and entrepreneur. After foraying into dancing at an extremely early age of three, Jauch attended his parents' dance school.

After years of practice, while he mastered dancing, Dennis Jauch participated in You Can Dance in 2007. In the televised contest, he won the recognition of 'Germany's best dancer' at the age of eighteen or nineteen. Following his win, Jauch started working in other productions with artists like Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Pitbull, and more. He reportedly served as a choreographer and backup dancer for multiple artists.

In 2010, Jauch met Lewis in The X Factor, where he helped the British singer as a backup dancer. Later, the choreographer reportedly settled in Los Angeles as well as London and began dating Leona Lewis. Three years later, he appeared as the 'love interest' in Lewis' music video for One More Sleep.

Around the same time, Dennis Jauch served as the choreographer for Deutschland sucht den Superstar, in 18 episodes throughout three years. Furthermore, as per his profile on Stage32, the 33-year-old dancer and choreographer has also been associated with German Idol and Dancing with the Stars.

As a creative director and choreographer, Jauch has worked with shows like Art on Ice and more. He has also produced Little Big Shots. Moreover, Dennis Jauch participated in The World's Best in 2019 and Dancing with the Stars in 2016.

Jauch is the co-founder and CEO of No Ceilings Entertainment, a firm that handles artists' concerts, live-stage performances, social media, and other digital platforms, along with video production. The entrepreneur also co-owns the television project production house, GOATHaus Productions.

Jauch is also the owner of the first vegan coffee shop in Pasadena, California, known as 'Coffee and Plants'. Along with his entrepreneurial successes, Dennis Jauch was also part of the choreography team in 2012's Olympics in London.

Edited by Gunjan