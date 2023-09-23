Where was Makayla Meave-Byers last seen? Body reportedly found in search for missing Oklahoma mom

The body of 30-year-old Makayla Meave-Byers was reportedly found in Pottawatomie County on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Her body was allegedly found by a relative in a drainage ditch wrapped in a carpet. Authorities are yet to determine the cause and exact time of Makayla's death. Makayla had reportedly gone missing on Friday, September 15, 2023.

According to KTUL News, Makayla Meave-Byers allegedly left her house in Macomb, Oklahoma, at around 5:30 pm local time on Friday. She was last seen leaving with a bald white man who had a dark beard, as per People. Makayla was reportedly wearing a Macomb Public School t-shirt, and blue denim shorts, and was carrying a multicolor backpack when she was last seen. Police have stated that they believe the 30-year-old planned to go on a date with the man who is yet to be identified.

Expand Tweet

Makayla Meave-Byers allegedly found dead in a drainage ditch after being reported missing last week

Since she went missing on Friday, September 15, 2023, Makayla Meave-Byers' family had been worried for her safety and were grief-stricken when the body was found. After discovering the body, it took police some time to confirm it as that of 30-year-old Meave-Byers.

As mentioned earlier, it was Makayla's cousin who first saw the body in a drainage ditch a few miles away from the former's house. The body had been wrapped in carpet. The exact time and cause of death are yet to be determined but Pottawatomie County Undersheriff Travis Dinwiddie said that they believe foul play was involved in the mysterious death.

Makayla Meave-Byers who was a teacher's aide at Macomb Public School, was also a mother to six children. While two of them were her adopted children, the other four were her stepdaughters. Andria Meave, Makayla's older sister, told People that her sister was a great mother and that was all she cared about.

It has also been revealed that Makayla Meave-Byers and her husband were in an open marriage. According to the report published in People, Makayla was possibly meeting the man for a date. Her family also stated that it was unnatural for the mother to leave and abandon her children and dog.

Her mother, Barbara Harper, said that it was "very unusual" for Makayla's dog to be left at home.

Expand Tweet

Harper added that her daughter's phone had pinged off within a three-mile radius of her house.

The family gathered at the church on Sunday to pray for Makayla Meave-Byers' safe return

Before the victim's cousin discovered the body, her mother believed that she was still nearby.

"The thought process that we have is she’s still quiet local, in the area and so the people especially around that area we want them to be area of that, that they need to be looking," Barbara said.

The victim's family gathered at the church to pray for her safe return. However, the 30-year-old woman never made it back home. NewsNation quotes the family pastor Jerry Clifton saying:

"I just ask the Lord just to give them strength to make it through this and to be with Makayla."

Expand Tweet

Makayla's step-dad, Scott Harper, spoke about the disappearance on Sunday and noted that the whole family was praying for her.

While authorities mentioned that the victim was found in a suspicious manner, they did not find any obvious signs of trauma on her. They are seeking the public's help to find leads in the case.