What happened to Patrice Huntley? Queens father and 2 children killed in horrific Long Island highway crash

60-year-old Patrice Huntley and his two children, Hannah and Jeremiah, died in a multi-car crash on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa on Sunday, August 6, 2023. Several others were injured in the deadly crash.

Nassau Police Department has confirmed that another one of Huntley's children and one of his grandchildren were rushed to the hospital after they sustained severe injuries and are now fighting for their lives. Patrice Huntley's other child, who sustained some rib injuries, is expected to be in a stable state.

The deadly crash reportedly occurred when a speeding car slammed into Huntley's family SUV, which crashed into another car that an 83-year-old man was driving. The car that the SUV crashed into then slammed into another vehicle.

A multi-vehicle crash in Massapequa killed Patrice Huntley and two of his children, while others sustained severe injuries

On Sunday, August 6, 2023, a horrific multi-car crash took place on a Long Island highway after a speeding car crashed into a chain of other vehicles. The collision happened at about 7.20 pm local time when a 32-year-old individual driving a Hyundai was speeding westbound on Sunrise Highway.

The car slammed into a chain of vehicles near a shopping center at 5598 Sunrise Highway. Patrice Huntley was in the vehicle that the Hyundai crashed into. The occupants of the car included six family members. Apart from Huntley, two of his children were pronounced dead shortly.

Patrice Huntley's three other family members, including his 6-year-old granddaughter, are in the hospital. One of them suffered from a brain bleed as well. According to cops, when the crash occurred, Patrice Huntley was taking the family out to get ice cream to celebrate his new job. The 83-year-old man who was driving the vehicle that Huntley crashed into received treatment and was discharged.

This vehicle then collided with another truck driven by a 33-year-old man who did not want to receive any medical treatment at the site. The speeding driver reportedly sustained injuries, including ankle fractures, and was rushed to a hospital.

News Random @NewsRandom1 to learn more

youtu.be/5n51NbrIaEE The state police are looking into a tragic car accident involving a father and his two children that occurred a short time ago near a shopping center on...click on the link belowto learn more

The Commissioner of the Nassau County Police Dept., Patrick Ryder, said:

"We are going to continue our zero tolerance on the roadways, continue our enforcement, but more importantly this doesn't take back the loss of life this weekend."

Ryder further spoke about Patrice Huntley and the other victims and said:

"The family was going out to get ice cream because dad just got a new job. He said goodbye not only to his own life, but to that of his daughter and his son."

A witness, Thomas Ryan, said:

"I didn't even know if they were cars or not. It just looked like black wreckage. It was unbelievable. They were just sitting there waiting at the light, waiting to go home to their loved ones."

Police are yet to charge the Hyundai driver but have mentioned that he might be charged with speeding

RiskMap @riskmap_ Update: Fatal crash on Sunrise Highway in New York's Long Island. A speeding car collided with three other vehicles, resulting in three deaths and five injuries. Two critically injured individuals transported to local hospitals. First responders… pic.twitter.com/fXxLox2oUS Update: Fatal crash on Sunrise Highway in New York's Long Island. A speeding car collided with three other vehicles, resulting in three deaths and five injuries. Two critically injured individuals transported to local hospitals. First responders… riskmap.com/incidents/1875…

Authorities are yet to reveal the identity of the speeding driver. They are also expected to investigate certain factors to decide whether he should be criminally charged for the crash.

"There's many ways for us to document the speed, and we're endeavoring to do that now. And if the facts at that time make a charge, we absolutely, as the DA told the commissioner, will charge him to the fullest extent of the law," Detective Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.

The case is under investigation, and the authorities are trying to get some clarity on several factors surrounding the crash. Several public works personnel were seen clearing the highway after the crash. There were debris and metal parts everywhere, which had to be removed from the road. This caused massive traffic jams on the highway, which was closed for about eight hours after the accident.

KolHaolam @KolHaolam NEW YORK: Three people were killed, and five others were injured, following a multi-vehicle crash on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa, Long Island.

While criticizing the speeding driver, Fitzpatrick also spoke about another horrific crash on Hempstead Turnpike, near Broad Street, at around 2.30 am local time. The suspect, Jorge Bonilla Gutierrez, who allegedly caused the crash appeared to be drunk and was speeding too.

"You’re killing families. There are five kids that are potentially going to die from this weekend to this," Fitzpatrick said.

Gutierrez is accused of killing a 6-year-old girl, Katerine Vanegas-Hernandez, who was with her 26-year-old mother and cousin. He was allegedly driving without a license. He also faces second-degree manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, and assault charges. In the Sunrise Highway car crash that killed Patrice Huntley and his children, police claimed the Hyundai driver might be charged with speeding.