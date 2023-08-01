What happened to Brianna Joy Burden? 20-year-old woman killed and 6 injured in Lake Michigan boating accident

On Friday, July 28, 20-year-old Brianna Joy Burden was killed in a Lake Michigan boating accident that left six others injured. According to People News, the incident occurred when the group was returning to the shore in their boat. However, the watercraft reportedly capsized after hitting a breakwall.

The body of Brianna Joy Burden, which was lost for hours, was eventually recovered by authorities near the scene of the crash.

Officials are still investigating the boating accident that led to Brianna Joy Burden's death. They have not yet disclosed whether they suspect alcohol or any other substances may have played a role in the incident.

As reported by ABC Chicago, during the search for Brianna Joy Burden's body, authorities recovered the body of another male missing boater. They noted that the individual had died in a separate incident.

Brianna Joy Burden's death: Officials had to initially suspend the search because of harsh weather conditions

According to CFD Deputy Chief Jason Lach, the accident occurred at approximately 2:40 am, as the group of seven people attempted to return to shore. ABC reported that besides Brianna Joy Burden, they consisted of two men, aged 38 and 40, and four women who were 21, 22, 27, and 31. The injured victims of the accident have not yet been named.

At approximately 3:30 am, rescue teams responded to reports of an accident on the lakefront. While the injured victims were rescued from the water, Brianna Joy Burden remained missing.

Officials eventually suspended the search due to the darkness and harsh weather conditions. Lach said that the weather was so harsh, the rescue teams had to contend with footlong waves.

“We went from wave heights of six inches to a foot, and up to three to four inches off the National Weather buoy a the same time this was going on (...) It made rescue and recoveries a lot more difficult because of the conditions," Lach said.

At 10 am on Friday, after the search had resumed, officials recovered the body of Burden. The medical Examiner's Office noted that her death had been ruled an accident.

During a press release in the aftermath of the discovery, Lach said that boaters need to be conscious of the weather conditions before planning late-night parties.

"Anybody operating a boat, you need to know your navigational hazards. If you are operating any kind of a vessel out here in Lake Michigan, know your capabilities. Make sure you have life vests on board for everybody. With the hot weather, everyone is out enjoying themselves. Boat operators, do not be drinking and operating. Things can happen," Lach said.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the driver of the boat had a license.