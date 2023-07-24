What happened to Sadie Mauro? Tributes pour in as 17-year-old Lacrosse star passes away in boating accident

Sadie Mauro, an emerging Lacrosse star, died in a boating accident on the night of Friday, July 21, in Dennis, Massachusetts. She was 17 years old at the time of her tragic death. The crash occurred near the Sesuit Harbor in Dennis, as confirmed by the Massachusetts State Police.

The police also said that six people were on board when the boat crashed into the Northsides Marina jetty, killing only Sadie Mauro. Among the other survivors was a teenage boy who was admitted to the local Cape Cod Hospital with a head injury.

As soon as the news of Sadie Mauro’s death became viral, tributes came pouring in. As per CBS, Principal John Smith of Dover Sherborn High School, which Sadie Mauro attended as a senior, wrote a letter to the girl’s family saying the entire school community was “devastated and heartbroken” at the tragedy.

A high school lacrosse star lost her life on Friday night in a Cape Cod boat wreck.Sadie Mauro, who was set to begin her senior year at Dover-Sherborn High School, died at age 17 after she ...

Sadie Mauro succumbed to a boating accident

On Friday night, Sadie Mauro drowned in the waters of Cape Cod after the boat she was traveling in crashed around 9.30 pm near Sesuit Harbour, Dennis. Almost 90 minutes later, her lifeless body was recovered by Coast Guard and local dive teams from a nearby beach.

So far, no charges have been pressed against anyone. However, the police are continuing with their investigation. Tributes began pouring in as soon as the news of her untimely demise became viral.

Dover Sherborn Public School Superintendent Beth McCoy told New York Post:

“The Dover-Sherborn community is strong and is known for its strength and resiliency in the face of unimaginable tragedy. We will continue to support each other in the days and weeks ahead as we surround Sadie’s family, friends, and loved ones with care and love.”

She also added how she will be hugging her children extra tight that evening and urged everyone to do the same.

Echoing a similar spirit, Principal John Smith said during a school meeting:

“Sadie's smile could light up a room, she had a heart of gold and the sweetest spirit. She had such a strong sense of self and had a love for adventure and anything outdoors. A hardworking student and great athlete, Sadie was genuine and effortlessly kind.”

Natick High Girls Varsity Lacrosse @NatickGLacrosse pic.twitter.com/oK3hJ40jKb Natick HS girls lacrosse joins Dover-Sherborn Lacrosse in mourning the passing of Sadie Mauro. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Sadie’s family and the entire @DSRaidersSports community.

Mike Saccone @mikesacconetv ‘A child, friend, student, athlete, an inspiration:’ Dover-Sherborn Superintendent Beth McCoy remembered Sadie Mauro during a vigil tonight. The 17-year-old rising senior was killed when a boat she was on crashed into a jetty in Sesuit Harbor in Dennis Friday night. pic.twitter.com/e9S60Angfz

As per New York Post reports, Dover Sherborn High School will hold a vigil for Sadie Mauro alongside counseling sessions for students.

Apart from being the rising lacrosse star of Dover Sherborn High School, Sadie Mauro was also a member of the Mass Elite lacrosse club in Massachusetts. On the club’s recruitment page, she described herself as a “very coachable player” and “an eager defender/midfielder.”

Many on her team believed she was one of the key factors for the second consecutive victory at the state championship in 2021 and 2022.

As per her very brief LinkedIn bio, Mauro was a “dedicated athlete” and was also “committed to the Gettysburg Women’s Lacrosse team as the class of 2024,” meaning she was aiming to continue her athletic career and play lacrosse as part of the Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania, revered for its female lacrosse team.