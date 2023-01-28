Create

Who was Billy Packer? Tributes pour in as college basketball broadcaster dies at 82

By Jess Doshi
Modified Jan 28, 2023 02:41 AM IST
Billy Packer (Image via Twitter/Jay Bilas)
Billy Packer, a legendary college basketball broadcaster and premier television analyst, passed away on January 26, 2023. At the age of 82, his legacy continues with compliments and criticisms for his unconventional methods.

His son, Mark Packer, shared the news of his father's death on Twitter and also confirmed it to The Associated Press. He said:

"The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with (wife) Barb. RIP, Billy."
The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/uFRixmgCcd

Billy Parker was hospitalized for three weeks in Charlotte, North Carolina, before succumbing to kidney failure.

Billy Packer has worked for both NBC and CBS

Born Anthony William Paczkowski, Billy Packer attended Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, from 1958 to 1962. While he was there, he played the position of the guard on the varsity basketball team for his last three years at the educational institution.

Billy Packer's voice was synonymous with March Madness and was broadcasted for NBC (1974–1981) and CBS (1981–2008). While he covered all the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Championship games during his tenure, he was on the call for the men's Final Four every year from 1975 to 2008.

In 1974, the basketball coach joined NBC, and his first Final Four the following year is considered historical to date. Moreover, UCLA coach John Wooden took hold of his 10th championship in his final game.

Billy Packer, a pioneer of our game, has passed away. Billy was a terrific player at Wake Forest, where he was also a coach, before he got into broadcasting and became a voice of college basketball. https://t.co/ckn3REEXaX

Billy Packer partnered with Dick Enberg and Al McGuire in 1979. Together, the three covered the highest-rated college basketball game in history: Magic Johnson's Michigan State vs Larry Bird's Indiana State in the title game.

In 1993, Billy Packer won a Sports Emmy Award for "Outstanding Sports Personality/Analyst." He was honored with the Curt Gowdy Media Award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1996 and was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame as a contributor in 2008 with Dick Vitale. He also covered ACC games for Raycom Sports, which earned him the Marvin Francis Award in 2005.

After Packer was replaced by Clark Kellogg from CBS in 2008, he returned to the studio for Fox Sports Net's Survive and Advance, an NCAA tournament preview show. In addition, he was seen in the position of a color commentator for Putt-Putt Professional Putters Association television broadcasts. Besides that, he was also a successful author who published several books on basketball, including Hoops, Why We Win.

Tributes continue to pour in the wake of Billy Packer's demise

As a famous American sportscaster, Packer was loved and respected by many. Upon hearing the news of his death, several netizens took to Twitter to express their concern and extended their condolences to the late basketball coach's family.

RIP to the great Billy Packer. Billy was an All-ACC guard at Wake Forest under Bones McKinney, and later the voice of college basketball in the ACC and nationally. His voice and perspective were synonymous with the game. Packer should be in the Naismith Hall of Fame. https://t.co/CeXiaIXFFz
Rest in Peace to the most incredible Dad, mentor and best friend. My entire life I always tried to emulate him - how to be a husband, father, to prep for a telecast, you name it, he was the bar for me. Just crushed. But we have peace knowing Billy is in Heaven tonight with Barb https://t.co/xdM6pi2a2P
One of the iconic calls in Maryland history:"OH HE STEAL" RIP Billy Packer https://t.co/qeUVeRjQmd
RIP Billy PackerEvery Kansas fan remembers this call from the 2008 semifinal vs North Carolina: “this game is over.” twitter.com/markpacker/sta… https://t.co/iFws2nVOJv
If you grew up in the 80s and love college basketball, this trio is a big reason why. RIP Billy Packer 🙏 https://t.co/HvM08FKY8V
“Simon says championship.”A line forever a part of Arizona basketball lore. RIP Billy Packer 🕊 https://t.co/0wjkPLTBlD
Very sorry to hear about Billy Packer. Knew he'd been sick, but still sad news. We used to constantly, but I think he was best college hoops TV analyst ever. Told you what he thought, was usually right and never cared if people didn't like his analysis. Always enjoyed his company
So sad to learn of the passing of Billy Packer who had such a passion for college basketball. My 🙏🙏🙏 go out to Billy’s son @MarkPacker & the entire Packer family.Always had great RESPECT for Billy & his partners Dick Enberg & Al McGuire-they were super.May Billy RIP .
Billy Packer was a giant as a college basketball analyst. Basketball star, successful businessman and a great family man, Billy was a part of every Final Four telecast from 1975 to '08. He was a big part of the meteoric rise of March Madness. He was a good friend. RIP.
A call college basketball and #WPN will remember forever. RIP, Billy Packer https://t.co/OT47W4mTKy

Billy Packer is survived by his wife, Barbara, and their three children.

Edited by Priya Majumdar
