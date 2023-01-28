Who was Billy Packer? Tributes pour in as college basketball broadcaster dies at 82

Billy Packer, a legendary college basketball broadcaster and premier television analyst, passed away on January 26, 2023. At the age of 82, his legacy continues with compliments and criticisms for his unconventional methods.
His son, Mark Packer, shared the news of his father's death on Twitter and also confirmed it to The Associated Press. He said:
"The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with (wife) Barb. RIP, Billy."
Billy Parker was hospitalized for three weeks in Charlotte, North Carolina, before succumbing to kidney failure.
Billy Packer has worked for both NBC and CBS
Born Anthony William Paczkowski, Billy Packer attended Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, from 1958 to 1962. While he was there, he played the position of the guard on the varsity basketball team for his last three years at the educational institution.
Billy Packer's voice was synonymous with March Madness and was broadcasted for NBC (1974–1981) and CBS (1981–2008). While he covered all the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Championship games during his tenure, he was on the call for the men's Final Four every year from 1975 to 2008.
In 1974, the basketball coach joined NBC, and his first Final Four the following year is considered historical to date. Moreover, UCLA coach John Wooden took hold of his 10th championship in his final game.
Billy Packer partnered with Dick Enberg and Al McGuire in 1979. Together, the three covered the highest-rated college basketball game in history: Magic Johnson's Michigan State vs Larry Bird's Indiana State in the title game.
In 1993, Billy Packer won a Sports Emmy Award for "Outstanding Sports Personality/Analyst." He was honored with the Curt Gowdy Media Award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1996 and was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame as a contributor in 2008 with Dick Vitale. He also covered ACC games for Raycom Sports, which earned him the Marvin Francis Award in 2005.
After Packer was replaced by Clark Kellogg from CBS in 2008, he returned to the studio for Fox Sports Net's Survive and Advance, an NCAA tournament preview show. In addition, he was seen in the position of a color commentator for Putt-Putt Professional Putters Association television broadcasts. Besides that, he was also a successful author who published several books on basketball, including Hoops, Why We Win.
Tributes continue to pour in the wake of Billy Packer's demise
As a famous American sportscaster, Packer was loved and respected by many. Upon hearing the news of his death, several netizens took to Twitter to express their concern and extended their condolences to the late basketball coach's family.
Billy Packer is survived by his wife, Barbara, and their three children.