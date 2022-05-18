Jimmy McGrath GoFundMe raises more than $100,000 after 17-year old Lacrosse star is stabbed to death

A teenager hailing from Connecticut, identified as Jimmy McGrath, was fatally stabbed on May 14 when a fight broke out outside a residence in the state, as per the authorities.

17-year-old James "Jimmy" McGrath was a student and a lacrosse player at Fairfield College Preparatory School. On May 14 around 11.55 pm, he was among the many students present outside a house on Laurel Glen Drive in Shelton, Connecticut when police responded to reports of a fight and stabbing.

According to authorities, four stabbing victims were identified, treated, and sent to the hospital. McGrath was subsequently declared dead.

The other three victims are not in critical condition.

Jimmy McGrath's GoFundMe raised a lot of money within a day

Within a day of its creation, the deceased boy's GoFundMe raised $104,127 as of writing. The fundraiser was set up by Jimmy's friends and family.

Responding to Fox News Digital's request for details, Shelton police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky said that their team has made no arrests as of 1.30 pm on May 17. He did not provide any insights on the case.

As per reports, the fight did not occur outside Jimmy McGrath's house.

While talking to outlet WABC a neighbor revealed that the altercation occurred outside a residence that was hosting a party involving alcohol. A nurse who lived in the area apparently attempted to give medical treatment until EMS arrived.

According to police, detectives responded and took up the case, with help from the patrol division and the Milford State's Attorney's Office. The inquiry is still open and ongoing.

Jimmy McGrath played football and lacrosse for Fairfield College Preparatory School.

As per Daily Mail, his institute, which is an all-boys school costing $23,000 a year, confirmed the news of his death via a statement.

"The Fairfield Prep Community mourns the loss of junior Jimmy McGrath and we extend our deepest sympathies to the McGrath family. Jimmy was a beloved student and athlete on the football and lacrosse teams, and will forever be a member of the Prep Brotherhood."

Christina Louis-Fin, a neighbor living across the street from the incident, told newspaper WTIC:

“It’s sad to see what’s happening to our teenagers and that they are making so many wrong mistakes and decisions and I feel so scared for my kids growing up and going to school.”

More than 1,000 people gathered on campus on Sunday, May 15, for a prayer service, which was followed by a Monday memorial ceremony at which school President Christian Cashman addressed students and faculty, according to the school.

"I offer once again Prep’s loving condolence and embrace of the McGrath family. May the Spirit of healing peace and love enfold them, and may we be instruments of peace and healing in the days ahead. May God bless Jimmy McGrath, Class of 2023, forever a Man for Others, forever a Son of Fairfield Prep."

Anyone with information or footage of the event is told to contact the Shelton Police Detective Bureau at 203-924-1544.

Edited by Somava