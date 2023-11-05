Where was Matthew Anfeldt last seen? Missing Thurston County man found dead 4 years after disappearance

On October 28, 2023, the human remains of 20-year-old Matthew Anfeldt were located in South Thurston County. Matthew went missing and was last spotted on February 28, 2019.

According to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a hunter discovered the remains in the greater Rochester/Grand Mound area and reported it to the authorities.

The news release from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office stated that on October 29, 2023, detectives and search and rescue personnel executed a search of the area with K9s from Lewis and King counties and volunteers to find additional remains.

Matthew Anfeldt was reportedly spotted hallucinating before his disappearance

The Chronicle reported that on February 28, 2019, a neighbor informed that Matthew Anfeldt was spotted presumably hallucinating in the 17800 block of Old Highway 99, running into the road, prompting vehicles to off course to avoid him. He reportedly exited the area on foot.

According to a previous report by The Chronicle, Matthew had told the police that his family had been killed and that someone was after him. The deputies arrived in the area at 5:27 pm and subsequently established that the claims regarding his family were baseless.

Komo News reported that authorities reached out to Matthew Anfeldt's mother, who verified that her son's panicked assertions were inaccurate. She was uncertain what caused his unusual behavior because she believed he was sober at the time. However, authorities got more unsubstantiated information that he may have taken methamphetamine or other drugs.

The Olympian reported that later, a worker informed authorities that at Speedway Grocery on Old Highway 99, Matthew entered the store panicked, sweaty, and with dried blood around his mouth.

According to the report by The Olympian, Matthew fled prior to the arrival of the deputies.

Komo News reported that Matthew Anfeldt was last spotted dressed in a black-and-gray Chicago Bulls sweatshirt and gray sweatpants without his shoes or phone.

Authorities reported the investigation to be ongoing

According to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, on November 2, 2023, the human remains were identified as that of Matthew Anfeldt, and authorities have contacted his family.

The news release from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office mentioned that no further details about the case will be revealed at the time as the investigation is ongoing.

Thurston County Sheriff's Office asked anyone with information that can help with the case to contact [email protected].

A GoFundMe fundraiser campaign was organized by Matthew's mother, Sarah Anfeldt, to help support travel and funeral expenses and loss of income, with a goal of $10,000.