Where was Onijah Andrew Robinson last seen? Fans concerned as woman dubbed "Queen of Pakistan" gets detained in Dubai

Onijah Andrew Robinson, the American woman who traveled to Pakistan to marry a 19-year-old boy she met online last October, appears to have gone off the radar suddenly.

According to AllHipHop, Robinson arrived in Dubai a couple of weeks ago and has reportedly been detained in the UAE. The 33-year-old was last seen at the Dubai International Airport, where she was escorted off an Emirates flight bound for New York, US.

Per the media outlet, Onijah entered Dubai with an on-arrival visa and was later spotted wandering the streets in a TikTok video. Onijah Andrew Robinson was then taken into "protective custody" by authorities. Other details about her detainment are yet to be revealed.

Onijah Andrew Robinson is reportedly detained due to mental health concerns

Onijah Andrew Robinson arrived in Dubai from Karachi and had reportedly planned to fly to New York from there. AllHipHop reports that while Robinson's visa is still valid, the airline officials are allegedly hesitant to allow her on a 15-hour flight to the US, and have cited security reasons behind their hesitance.

The concern about Onijah's whereabouts comes months after the American woman first flew to Pakistan from New York with plans to marry her 19-year-old online boyfriend, Nidal Ahmed Memon.

Per a Business Recorder article, the couple had already gotten their Nikkah virtually before Onijah Andrew Robinson flew down to Pakistan. Reportedly, Onijah has used filters to appear as a white blonde woman in her chats with Memon.

When she was face-to-face with Memon's family, his mother refused to agree to their marriage, with the age difference between the pair being a contributing factor. The Memon family also traveled to an unknown location with their son to escape Robinson.

Despite their abrupt leave, Robinson continued to wait outside of their building, sitting in the parking lot. Per a Daijiworld report (published January 30), a local resident said about her:

"It has been months now that she has staged a sit-in in the parking lot of the same building her lover used to stay in. NGOs and authorities have offered to arrange her air ticket to the US but she insists on staying back. Instead, she is now demanding $3,000 per week along with a Pakistani citizenship."

After Memon's disappearance, Onijah Andrew Robinson found YouTuber Zaffar Abbas - a local activist who first shared her story online. Soon, government official Kamran Khan Tessori offered to extend Robinson's visa and make arrangements for her to fly home to New York.

However, Onijah refused to board her flight and demanded cash from the Pakistani government to "reconstruct the country," which made her a fascination for the locals.

At a press conference alongside Ramzan Chhipa - of the Chhipa Welfare Association - Onijah Andrew Robinson said she needed $100,000 from the Pakistani government to fix the country, adding:

"My plan is to reconstruct the whole country. I am asking for US$100,000 or more. I need US$2,000 by this week. OK in my pocket and in cash OK. That’s a demand to the government. The government is going to fix up these buildings, fix up the streets and clean up these streets. It’s ridiculous out here. I do not like it."

At another press conference, she demanded a Pakistani passport, a piece of land, and more money, saying:

"I’m not talking unless I have 5,000 a week from you. In US dollars."

Per AllHipHop, Robinson was also briefly hospitalized in Karachi, where she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Her son in the US, Jeremiah Andrew Robinson, has also confirmed Onijah's struggle with mental health in the past, which further adds to the complexity of her current predicament in Dubai, the media outlet reports.

