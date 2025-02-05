When did Onijah Robinson travel to Karachi? U.S. woman’s pursuit of Pakistani teen and refusal to return home goes viral online

Onijah Robinson, a 33-year-old TikTok star known as the "American woman in Pakistan," reportedly refused to return to the U.S. She traveled to Karachi in October 2024 to meet and allegedly marry 19-year-old Nidal Ahmed Memon.

However, when Memon's family allegedly objected to the relationship, Nidal refused to marry her. On the other hand, she then reportedly refused to leave Pakistan. Shortly after this, she became a social media celebrity, with numerous TikTok accounts using video of her press conferences in which she talked about "reconstructing" the South Asian country and her plan to marry.

During such interview, that went viral on the platform, Onijah stated:

“Make sure you get this on your camera, I’m married to Nidal Ahmed Memon, and we are moving to Dubai very soon. We’re going to have our baby in Dubai.”

Onijah Robinson refused help from Pakistani authorities

Onijah Robinson became a social media sensation after she traveled to Pakistan to reportedly marry Memon, whose family didn't support this union.

Following this, Robinson allegedly set up a camp in front of their house. Eventually her tourist visa lapsed. For days, Onijah Robinson continued to camp outside their home, reportedly demanding a weekly salary of $3,000 and marriage in order to obtain Pakistani citizenship.

As soon as the news went viral, Pakistani authorities and a local NGO offered her a complimentary return ticket to the United States. However, Robinson declined the offer. Rather, she used social media to talk about her reported plan of reconstructing Pakistan and requesting 100,000 Pakistani Rupees from the government.

Expand Tweet

According to Daijiworld’s January 30 report, talking about the same, a local resident said:

“It has been months now that she has staged a sit-in in the parking lot of the same building her lover used to stay in. NGOs and authorities have offered to arrange her air ticket to the US but she insists on staying back. Instead, she is now demanding $3,000 per week along with a Pakistani citizenship.”

Now, clips from her interviews and press tours have gone viral on TikTok, where she talked about her plans. As reported by Geo News on January 31, Onijah Robinson said in one clip:

“My plan is to rebuild this entire country. I’m asking for 100K or more. I need 20K by this week, in my pockets, in cash. That’s a demand to the government… What’s my plan? To bring this down and build a home.”

She further continued:

“The government needs to fix these streets… It's ridiculous here, I don't like it. You all need to understand that Pakistan needs new buses, taxis, and cars..”

Expand Tweet

Now, as per Mail’s February 4 report, as events developed, a young man reportedly claiming to be Onijah Robinson's son disclosed that Robinson allegedly has a history of mental illness and suffers from bipolar disorder.

He further claimed in a clip shared by Viral Verse on January 31 on TikTok:

“She can't think correctly at this moment… She was not married to nobody. I'm trying to help her…”

Additionally, as per the same source, she has also received mental health treatment from a staff at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

On the other hand, as of now, no other family member has responded to the news as of yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback