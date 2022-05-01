What was Naomi Judd's cause of death? Mental health condition explored as country musician passes away 

Naomi Judd recently passed away at the age of 76. The news was revealed by her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, who stated on Instagram that Judd died of mental illness. The joint statement read:

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Naomi Judd’s cause of death explored

According to Judd’s daughters, she died after a battle with mental illness. She has also spoken up about her depression throughout her career.

While speaking on Good Morning America in 2016, the actress stated that she was facing extreme and severe depression, leaving her housebound. Her condition worsened after she and Wynonna stopped touring in 2011. Judd told Robin Roberts,

“[Fans] see me in rhinestones, you know, with glitter in my hair, that really is who I am. But then I would come home and not leave the house for three weeks, and not get out of my pajamas, and not practice normal hygiene. It was really bad.”

She continued and said:

“When I came off the tour I went into this deep, dark absolutely terrifying hole and I couldn’t get out. I spent two years on my couch.”

The singer shared that she once considered taking her own life on a bridge near her farm. Naomi even wrote a book in 2016, entitled River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope, where she said that she went public about her problem and had to be treated with drugs and electroshock therapy.

In brief, about Naomi Judd

Naomi Judd was a popular singer and actress (Image via Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Born Diana Ellen Judd on January 11, 1946, she formed the country music duo, The Judds, with her daughter Wynonna in 1983. They were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2021.

Naomi sold more than 20 million albums and videos in seven years and The Judds broke up when she was diagnosed with hepatitis C. She created the Naomi Judd Education and Research Fund to increase awareness regarding hepatitis C in 1991.

She won the Golden Plate Award of the American Academy of Achievement in 1993 and played the role of Lily Waite in the 1999 romantic drama film, A Holiday Romance.

Judd started a new talk show, Naomi’s New Morning on the Hallmark Channel in 2005 and was the author of several books. She was a judge and mentor on the reality-competition series, Can You Duet, in 2008. She then appeared in the television movies The Killing Game in 2011 and An Evergreen Christmas in 2008.

Naomi participated in the first season of the reality cooking series My Kitchen Rules with her husband in 2017.

