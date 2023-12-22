“Where's the security guard…?”: Fans aghast over SEVENTEEN’s Vernon and Wonwoo being mobbed at the airport

On December 22, videos of SEVENTEEN members Vernon and Wonwoo being mobbed at the Bangkok airport upon their arrival went viral on the X platform. CARATs (SEVENTEEN’s fandom) were outraged over the presumably lack of security and disrespect of personal space by the fans who wanted to greet the artists at the airport.

Among the other SEVENTEEN members who arrived in Bangkok, the crowd’s behavior surrounding Vernon and Wonwoo’s airport walk drew the most attention. In one clip, people were seen completely disregarding that the former was bent over to pick something and still rushed behind and past him.

One X user mentioned that it seemed like the artist had dropped something, allegedly because of the push-and-pull from the fans.

Expand Tweet

SEVENTEEN gets mobbed at the airport again, fans outrage over lack of security for Vernon and Wonwoo

Despite SEVENTEEN’s Chinese members Minghao and Jun being mobbed at different airports in the span of just three months, two more members, Vernon and Wonwoo, were seen experiencing the negative side of fan behavior on Friday at the Bangkok airport. Several members arrived at the airport on December 22, ahead of their planned activity, and were greeted by a horde of fans.

Videos and photos of the God of Music singers started trending as they made their appearance at the airport. However, the love soon turned into criticism as clips of people rushing past a bent Vernon and Wonwoo covering his ears while walking went viral. The concern grew, especially when fans reminded others of Wonwoo opening up about his airport anxiety last month.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans believed that Wonwoo would have had a hard time with all the noise and crowds at the airport because he resorted to covering his ears while walking past the horde of fans present. They criticized the people for making not just Vernon and Wonwoo but also other SEVENTEEN members feel uncomfortable.

The criticism grew from only being about the fans to PLEDIS Entertainment, the group’s company. They drew people’s attention towards the seemingly lack of security, especially around Vernon, that enabled such behavior, allegedly.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Earlier this month, on December 5, videos of Minghao attracting a large crowd upon his arrival in China went viral online. The artist was seen covering his ears while the security personnel around him seemed to have no other choice but to stand in close proximity to him as the crowd rushed towards him. At one point, the security seemed to try their best not to crush the artist with the extreme push from the fans.

Expand Tweet

In September, Jun was seen surrounded by a swarm of fans, and the video, recorded from a high angle, showcased how scary an airport mob could be.

Expand Tweet

Although the group’s company hasn’t released any official statement regarding the dangerous airport mobbing, fans continued to raise their voice against the reckless airport behavior that many people engage in, which includes overstepping an idol’s personal privacy.