"This is so bad": Fans enraged as the RIIZE members get mobbed during their arrival at the Gimpo Airport, Korea

On the night of Sunday, October 15, RIIZE was spotted at the Gimpo International Airport, returning to Korea after their brief fan signing schedule in Japan. While fans were eagerly anticipating their return, they were dismayed by the unruly mob that surrounded the group after their arrival.

There have been concerns in the past regarding K-pop fans' airport etiquette with other fans. Fans' worries were heightened by numerous videos that showed the group being mobbed in an airport, leading to numerous netizens sharing information regarding airport etiquette.

Fans also noticed that the uncontrollable mob was specifically only spotted at the airports in Korea. When netizens compared the footage of RIIZE members at the airport in Japan with that of them at Gimpo Airport, Korea, it was pointed out that the members were able to freely walk in the former while they were consistently pushed and bumped into in the latter.

As these matters compounded, fans took to social media to mass-report to SM Entertainment video proofs of the members' struggle through their reporting website, KWANGYA 119, in order to implement more safety and protection for the idols.

"Please be more orderly": Fans react to Gimpo Airport mob chaos during RIIZE members' arrival in Korea

On Friday, October 13, the RIIZE members were spotted leaving for Japan for an overseas schedule. Since it was announced that the group would be returning to Korea within three days, fans were excited to welcome them after their exciting participation at the fan signing event. The group's arrival, however, was welcomed with commotion, leaving fans worried about their safety.

As videos and pictures of the members struggling through the crowd went viral on the internet, netizens were enraged and frustrated about the repeated and worsening condition of fans' interaction with K-pop idols at airports. In light of the recent incident, people have been voicing their concerns on social media platforms.

Since this could lead to dangerous and harmful outcomes, possibly affecting the health of the members, people have been consistently emphasizing the need for airport etiquette. Fans were all the more frustrated when they noticed the angry faces of the RIIZE members as they pushed themselves through the mob, especially Shotaro. Given that the idol is known for his always-smiling, cheerful, and bubbly personality, many were both shocked and upset to see the idol's reaction.

As noticed in the clips, the RIIZE's bodyguards also suffered and struggled to maintain order. Fans expressed the need for more bodyguards and security personnel due to the alleged insufficient protection given by their current security. In order to be better heard by the group's agency, SM Entertainment, they've been mass-reporting to them through their recently revealed reporting website, KWANGYA 119.

The website allows fans to report defamation and threats made against their artists by external sources in order to improve conditions and protect the K-pop idols housed under SM Entertainment. As a result, as netizens collectively express their concerns about airport security via the KWANGYA 119 website, they hope for fast reforms.

Regardless, fans and netizens have been continuously educating Korean-based fans on airport etiquette and the need to respect the K-pop idols' boundaries.