Where is SATC’s Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment located? Residence owner confronts tourists

Popular show Sex and the City's main character, Carrie Bradshaw's apartment, made headlines as the residence owner confronted tourists in a viral video.

According to a report in Vogue Australia, Carrie Bradshaw's apartment is at 66 Perry Street, West Village, Manhattan, New York. However, on the show, her apartment was in a fictional address, 245 E73rd Street, between Park and Madison.

According to The New York Post's report dated March 19, in the video, the unknown residence owner can be seen telling tourists not to cross the line as the apartment is a private home now. The man said,

"I try not to do this, but sometimes people cross the line, and I can’t. Thank you so much for understanding. Have a great day. And remember, this is not empty, it’s a private home, and it’s not Carrie’s, it’s mine."

Megan Thee Stallion on Carrie Bradshaw

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Red Carpet - Image via Getty

According to Entertainment Weekly's report, Megan Thee Stallion appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October 2024.

The rapper shared that she started watching the popular HBO show Sex and the City and was pissed because nobody told her to watch the show. She said she ended up watching it because she kept coming across Carrie's outfits online.

"I'm p*ssed. Nobody said, 'Megan, you should be watching Sex and the City. Girl, this for the culture. Watch it!' I don’t even know how I, like, stumbled upon it. I think I just kept seeing, like, pictures of Sarah Jessica looking pretty as f*ck," she said.

The rapper shared that once she started watching the show, she couldn't stop and kept asking everyone around her if they had seen the HBO show. She said,

"I started watching the show and I'm like, 'I cannot look away,' I'm watching it while I'm working out, I'm watching it while I'm in glam, I'm watching it when I don't have nothing else to do, and I'm a busy girl. I'm, like, squeezing Sex and the City in there. And I'm, like, asking everybody, 'Have you seen Sex and the City?'"

When Jimmy Fallon asked her about Carrie Bradshaw, calling her "nuts" for messing up everyone's day and chasing drama. However, Megan Thee Stallion admitted that she related to the character. She said,

"She's always attractive, doing these sicko things. She's nuts. But you know what? I see a lot of myself in this character. Like, Carrie really loved drama. Like, she would literally wake up and figure out: 'How can I mess up everybody's day? How can I be my cutest messing up everybody's day? How can I make my life more complicated?'"

For the uninitiated, Sex and the City aired from 1998 to 2004 on HBO. It was based on Candace Bushnell's newspaper column and book published in 1996.

Two feature films, Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010), were released following the show's popularity. The sequel series, And Just Like That..., was released in December 2021 on HBO Max.

