In a shocking turn of events, Shania Begum, a female prison officer at HMP Birmingham, has been sentenced to jail for engaging in inappropriate relations with inmate Joshua Mullings.

Reportedly, on Thursday, January 11, 2024, Birmingham Crown Court handed her 16-month prison sentence. The incident has raised serious concerns about the integrity of the prison system and the conduct of its staff.

It has been reported that she had an inappropriate relationship with a prisoner, Mullings, and used a cupboard for "play fighting, flirting, heavy petting, and penetrative s*x" at the Category B men's prison.

Shania Begum carried out the inappropriate relationship (Image via X/@lotuseatersnews)

Shania Begum imprisoned for an illicit relationship with inmate Joshua Mullings

Shania Begum, a former prison officer, has been sentenced to incarceration due to an internal investigation that exposed her involvement with Joshua Mullings, a prisoner under her supervision.

The incident, which took place at HMP Birmingham in 2022, resulted in legal consequences for Begum, resulting in a 16-month prison sentence on Thursday, January 11, 2024, according to West Midlands Police.

As per the court's findings, the couple repeatedly headed to the room for penetrative s*x. However, the prison authorities became suspicious of their activities and installed a camera within the store cupboard to apprehend them red-handed.

Ms. Shania had an illicit relationship (Image via X/@hbxtra)

Daniel Oscroft, prosecuting, said in court:

"At the time, she was a prison officer at HMP Birmingham and had been there since December 3, 2018. The intelligence suggested the relationship was intimate and taking place within a store cupboard within the prison."

Oscroft continued,

Cameras were placed within the store cupboard, and between September 22 and 29, 2022, the defendant and Joshua Mullings were observed engaging in s*xual activity."

Reportedly, the court heard an anti-corruption probe that was carried out after prison intelligence made prison authorities believe that Shania Begum was engaged in an illicit relationship with a prisoner.

The footage allegedly showed that Ms. Begum's would go off, but she ignored it. Also, she was interrupted by fellow staff. However, it also shows that on at least two occasions, Ms. Begum was involved in or*l s*x with Mullings.

Reportedly, it is said that there was one time when Shania Begum was not located for an hour. However, after her arrest, her phone was seized, and upon conducting an investigation, it was revealed that she had an interest in Mullings based on her internet browsing history.

A prison officer was jailed for having an affair with an inmate. (Image via X/@PopCultureSol)

Speaking in court, the defending lawyer, Andrew Baker, said:

"She is of previous good character and almost at a loss to explain her conduct. She is deeply remorseful. She was a carer for her mother and elder sister, who were both in relatively poor health. The time pressure was being placed on her by an arranged marriage, which had caused her to behave in an out-of-character way. She felt cherished by Mr. Mullings, who had been exploiting her."

According to the reports, Shania Begum admitted her involvement with Mr. Mullings. However, sentencing judge John Butterfield said:

"You and he repeatedly spent time together in that store cupboard to be physically intimate, up to and including penetrative physical acts. You were observed engaging in consensual activity whilst on duty."

In addition, Mr. John told Shania Begum that she has had a "corrosive effect" on the prison system.

Shania Begum is a 25-year-old young lady who has worked at HMP Birmingham as a prison officer since December 2018.