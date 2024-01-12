2010 Chicago Blackhawks sex scandal: Insider provides latest update as alleged sexual assault case reaches court

In 2021, Kyle Beach, a former player for the Chicago Blackhawks, sued the club for how it dealt with sexual assault allegations made by Beach against former video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010.

Two years after Beach settled his lawsuit with the franchise, another player, whose identity has been kept under wraps, filed a lawsuit against the franchise on Nov. 2, last year.

The player alleges that he was sexually assaulted by Chicago Blackhawks then-video coach Aldrich during the 2009-10 Stanley Cup season and playoffs.

According to TSN insider Rick Westhead, the Blackhawks, in response, have asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming that the player took too long to make his claim. They argued that there are legal time limitations for such cases.

According to the anonymous player, he informed the team's mental skills coach Jim Gary about his interactions with Aldrich, and Gary told him to "move on with his life." The Blackhawks acknowledge that if Gary made those remarks, they were "insensitive and inappropriate."

However, they argue that these comments do not meet the legal threshold for extreme and outrageous conduct.

Why are the Chicago Blackhawks being accused of sexual assault in 2010?

Following Kyle Bleach's lawsuit settlement, a second player accused the Chicago Blackhawks of protecting former video coach Brad Aldrich amid sexual assault charges. The player who filed the lawsuit against the Hawks in November of last year is referred to as "John Doe" in court documents.

According to the reports, the player was called up to Chicago during the 2009–10 season and playoffs to serve as a "Black Ace," a term that refers to a prospective player who could be available to provide his services to the team when needed.

The player in his filing alleged that Aldrich sent him harassing texts, attempted to watch pornography with him, and even physically assaulted the player by grabbing and grinding his genitals against him. The video coach also reportedly attempted to join him and a woman in a sexual encounter.

The Hawks, in their statement, said that the franchise takes allegations and misconduct at work "very seriously." Brad Aldrich resigned from the position on June 16, 2010.

Following Kyle Beach's lawsuit, which settled in 2021, an independent investigation was launched, which resulted in the Blackhawks' top executives losing their jobs and being fined $2 million by the National Hockey League.