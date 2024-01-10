Where to stream the 2024 Circle Chart Music Awards? Lineup & all you need to know

The 2024 Circle Chart Music Awards are scheduled for January 10, 2024, at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center. The event will be hosted by prominent personalities, including Super Junior's Leeteuk, STAYC's Sieun, and ZEROBASEONE's Seok Matthew.

The award show was formerly known as the Gaon Chart Music Awards and is one of the most prestigious award ceremonies held in South Korea and presented by the Korea Music Copyright Association.

The Circle Chart Music Awards awards aim to honor songs that performed well commercially, based on the national record music chart, Circle Charts. This article details where to stream the 2024 Circle Chart Music Awards and the talented lineup of performers who will illuminate the award ceremony with electrifying performances.

Viewers can watch the 2024 Circle Chart Music Awards on Mnet, V Live, and through Rock Entertainment

The 2024 Circle Chart Music Awards will honor artists who released their music between December 1, 2022, and November 30, 2023, based on the Circle Music Chart of the time frame in what marks the 13th edition of this award show.

The Southeast Asian English broadcasting channel Rock Entertainment will stream the award show worldwide. Viewers can also tune into the show through V Live and Mnet.

Mnet and V Live have been holding the live broadcast for the Circle Chart Music Awards since 2017 and will continue to do so this year, allowing viewers to enjoy the ceremony without purchasing tickets. This is particularly significant as tickets for the 2024 Circle Chart Music Awards sold out in less than four minutes.

The Lineup for the 2024 Circle Chart Music Awards

The lineup at the award show will feature thirteen electrifying performances, including NCT Dream, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, AKMU, TXT, Hwasa, Parc Jae-jung, Kiss of Life, STAYC, NiziU, Lee Chan-won, imase, and Kyungseo.

Fans eagerly anticipate seeing their favorite artists win awards in specific categories, gearing up to witness a star-studded night filled with glamorous faces draped in stunning outfits and more at the Circle Chart Music Awards.

The award show started in 2011 and collects data like album sales, streaming, and other necessary information from the national record chart popularly known as the Circle Music Chart. After compiling this data, the artist who has achieved the most commercial success in the specific period will be honored as the Circle Chart Music Awards winner.