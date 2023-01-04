Where will Bryan Kohberger be taken next? Idaho murder suspect agrees to extradition

On Tuesday, January 3, Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger agreed to be extradited from Pennsylvania to Idaho.

The prime accused of the murder of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho, was arrested from his home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on December 30, 2022.

CNN reported that when asked if he was mentally fit to be extradited, Bryan Kohberger denied having any mental health issues.

CNN reported that when asked if he was mentally fit to be extradited, Bryan Kohberger denied having any mental health issues. Thus, he has been deemed eligible to be transported to Idaho to face four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

As per Yahoo, the suspect is currently being considered a maximum status prisoner, who will be kept under surveillance by officers at all times. He is expected to be extradited to Latah County, Idaho, within the next 10 days.

What is the evidence that reportedly links Bryan Kohberger to the Moscow massacre?

While Idaho authorities have not yet disclosed the link between Bryan Kohberger and his four alleged homicide victims, the Associated Press reported that his DNA was tied to the scene of the crime. Additionally, the suspect's white Hyundai Elantra was also reportedly seen near the King's Road home where the murders took place.



In an official statement, Captain Anthony Dahlinger of the Moscow Police Department said that he believed Bryan Kohberger was the killer, stating:

“We believe we’ve got our man."

Dahlinger added that authorities are responding to tips from civilians who may have further information about the suspect, adding:

“(We are) trying to build this picture now of him: Who he is, his history, how we got to this event, why this event occurred.”

Indiana State Police have released body-camera video from one of its troopers that pulled over Bryan Kohberger and his father on I-70 just outside of Indianapolis.

As per Pennsylvania State Police Major Christopher Paris, Kohberger was arrested after dark, a procedure which can only be carried out with a high degree of probable cause, stating:

“We wanted to go in at a time when we thought it would be the safest for everybody. Safest for anybody else in the house, safest for Mr. Kohberger and safest for our people."

Moscow Department Police Chief James Fry said that while they believe Kohberger is a suspect, the investigation remains ongoing:

“We developed a clear picture over time, (however) be assured that the work is not done. This is just started."



CNN reported that while Fry stated that he believed a fixed blade knife was used in the killings, this has not yet been confirmed. Jason LaBar, the Chief Public Defender representing Kohberger, said that the suspect denies the allegations made against him.

LaBar stated:

"It is a little out of character, he said. I mean, this is not him. He believes he's going to be exonerated, that's what he believes, those were his words. So, he's really been very easy to talk to actually, and he's in a calm demeanor like I stated."

Kohberger currently remains under the custody of Pennsylvania authorities.

