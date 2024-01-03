Which US states have issued winter storm warnings? Incoming Pacific storm to bring in heavy rain

With a series of strong winter storms expected to pour torrential rainfall in the lower elevations and along the coast, the western United States is anticipating a stormy start to the new year.

For the first storm through Wednesday, January 3, the National Weather Service (NWS) has released a number of winter weather alerts, including a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories.

Expand Tweet

The warning has been issued in three places, including Alaska, California, and Nevada. California also issued a winter storm warning on Tuesday, January 2, for a large area of Mount Shasta, Crescent City, and Happy Camp.

Furthermore, the Sierra Nevada's Winter Weather Advisories cover Truckee, South Lake Tahoe, Mammoth Lakes, and east of Redding.

Several places in California are about to face a severe winter storm

Sierra Nevada and Alaska are expected to face heavy snow storm (Image via Facebook / Sierra Nevada / Alaska.org)

In light of the possibility of moderate to heavy snowfall, the NWS has issued winter weather warnings for portions of three states during the next few days. It is anticipated that a storm system that is coming into Northern California on Tuesday will bring heavy rain to the Sacramento region and overnight snowfall in the Sierra.

Additionally, the National Weather Service reported that a winter storm warning will be in force in the Sierra Nevada range starting 7 pm PST and lasting until 10 pm PST on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

The heaviest snowfall is predicted to fall between 9 pm on Tuesday and 4 am on Wednesday. Up to two feet of snowfall is predicted on the highest peaks, and 10 to 19 inches of snowfall is predicted over northern and central California at elevations above 4,000 feet.

Michael Estime, a meteorologist at FOX Weather, stated:

“Over the next week with the second wave of energy moving onshore this week, bringing upwards of 24 to 36 inches of snow. Let me repeat, 24 to 36 inches. That’s two to three feet of snow for parts of the Sierra”.

In addition, a winter weather advisory was issued for the mountains in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, predicting three to six inches of snowfall.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, the agency in Alaska predicted that blowing snow and strong winds would make travel in the Lower Kobuk Valley and the Baldwin Peninsula dangerous between Tuesday morning and Thursday evening. Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday night are predicted to have the lowest visibility on the roads.

Other parts of the state, including Kivalina, Red Dog Dock, the Upper Kobuk Valleys, Eastern Norton Sound, Nulato Hills, and St. Lawrence Island are under a similar advisory.

A winter storm watch has been canceled for the coasts of the Yukon Delta and the Bering Strait, while the northern Seward Peninsula, which is forecast to have better storm conditions early, will no longer be under alert as of Wednesday night.

Expand Tweet

Tuesday has been designated as a First Alert Action Day by CBS Sacramento. Furthermore, snow is increasing in the Sierra as the storm system advances across Northern California from west to east, according to CBS13's live radar.

According to the NWS, another winter storm with moderate to severe winds and more snow is predicted to make landfall in southern California during the weekend.

As per CBS News, there were chain restrictions on several routes in the Sierra. Drivers traveling on Interstate 80 between Truckee and the Highway 20 intersection were subject to the restrictions.

Expand Tweet

On I-80 close to Soda Springs, several semi-trucks were reported to be trapped in the snow by the California Highway Patrol Truckee. Chains were needed between Twin Bridges and Meyers on Highway 50. Additionally, Highway 267 between Northstar and Kings Beach was restricted.