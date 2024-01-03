Who is Abigail Ratchford? All about the Instagram model after 3 men broke into home while she was inside 

Abigail Ratchford, an Instagram model with over nine million followers, was upstairs watching a movie when three masked men broke into her home through her back patio, as per surveillance footage obtained by TMZ.

According to police sources, the intruders bolted seconds later, after they allegedly heard Ratchford's alarm go off. As per TMZ, Ratchford didn't come in contact with the alleged thieves.

There has been a wave of home robberies in LA in 2023 with Keanu Reeves' home being robbed by burglars in ski masks. Wiz Khalifa, Terence Crawford, and Damson Idris were also victims to similar crimes.

Who is Abigail Ratchford?

Abigail Ratchford is an American model, businesswoman and social media personality. She is best known as a Glamour model who primarily models swimsuits and lingerie. Rathford has appeared in several different magazines, such as Maxim, Zoo, TMZ, Sports Illustrated and Esquire.

According to The Trends Potter, Abigail was born as Kayla Ratchford in Scranton, Pennsylvania. She has six siblings and was brought up in a Catholic family. Abigail originally wanted to pursue veterinary medicine but dropped the idea after discovering allergies to animals, including cats and dogs.

Abigail Ratchford, before gaining popularity on social media, worked various jobs such as a secretary in a dentist's office, waitress, and legal assistant. She also participated in the Miss Pennsylvania Beauty Pagent but only made it to the semi-finals.

After Rochford achieved fame on social media, she was approached and hired by various magazines and has also been featured in billboard campaigns on Sunset Boulevard.

She posed for Playboy magazine and has been called the "Queen of Instagram" or the "Queen of Curves."

As per, The Trends Potter, Abigail has a net worth of around $4.5 million and charges up to $10k for a permanent Instagram post. She also charges for temporary posts and Snapchat shoutouts. Abigail's custom merchandise, her popular paper calendar, makes her $200,000.

According to Cosmopolitan, Ratchford makes six figures annually through Instagram alone.

"The more followers you have, the more you get paid." said Abigail.

She also did ads for clothing lines such as Pretty Little Thing or Fashion Nova, but is against endorsing products such as slimming teas and Shredz supplements:

"They're so oversaturated, everyone else posts them."

Abigail has been transparent about having cosmetic surgery. According to Cosmopolitan, Abigail reportedly said that she's received CoolSculpting's fat-reduction treatments on her arms, on the backs of her thighs to smooth cellulite, lip fillers, and Botox in the corners of her eyes and forehead.

She also gets a spray tan every week:

"I'm super crazy about skincare - I wear 45 or 50 SPF even in the winter."

Abigail Ratchford also adds volume and length to her hair with tape-in extensions. As per The Trends Potter, her beauty and wellness treatments amount to around $2,500 per month.

Abigail Ratchford's dating life is no secret. The model dated Jason Iovine in 2015, before dating other notable Hollywood businessmen and celebrities, such as former NFL player Johnny Manziel.

She stressed that being an independent woman was more important than having a man in her life. She also claimed that she's attracted to men who are either very classy or very casual.