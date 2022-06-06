Who was Alec John Such? Tributes pour in as Bon Jovi founding member passes away at 70

The founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec John Such, recently passed away at the age of 70. The news was announced by the band on Twitter on Sunday:
"We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such. He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band."
His cause of death remains unknown.
Bon Jovi posted a video featuring a live performance of their song Blood On Blood alongside pictures and footage from the time that Such spent with his bandmates, including singer Jon Bon Jovi and keyboardist David Bryan.
Story continues below ad
All you need to know about Alec John Such
Born on November 14, 1951, Alec John Such was initially a member of Sambora and The Message. In the early 1980s, he was the manager of the Hunka Bunka Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey.
He brought Torres and Sambora into the band, while Bon Jovi brought his childhood friend David Bryan, who was previously a member of the Atlantic City Expressway. While speaking to a news outlet in 2000, John Such said,
Story continues below ad
"The record company used to lie about my age. I was 31 when I joined. I was a good 10 years older than the rest of the band. My sister eventually got really mad because the papers would describe her as my older sister when really she was younger."
John Such left the band in 1994 and was replaced by bassist Hugh McDonald. According to him, he started to experience burn-out around the time he was 43. He also said that the reason why he had started a band was because he did not want to work.
Story continues below ad
Bon Jovi's first two albums and debut single - Runaway - was released in 1984 and 1985. They gained recognition for their third album, Slippery When Wet, in 1986. The band has since released 16 studio albums, five compilations, and three live albums, and has sold more than 130 million records worldwide.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
As a member of Bon Jovi, Alec John Such became a familiar name among people. Twitter was flooded with tributes when the news of his demise was made public:
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Further details about John Such's career, educational background, and personal life are yet to be revealed.