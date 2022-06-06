Who was Alec John Such? Tributes pour in as Bon Jovi founding member passes away at 70

The founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec John Such, recently passed away at the age of 70. The news was announced by the band on Twitter on Sunday:

"We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such. He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band."

His cause of death remains unknown.

Bon Jovi posted a video featuring a live performance of their song Blood On Blood alongside pictures and footage from the time that Such spent with his bandmates, including singer Jon Bon Jovi and keyboardist David Bryan.

Story continues below ad

All you need to know about Alec John Such

Born on November 14, 1951, Alec John Such was initially a member of Sambora and The Message. In the early 1980s, he was the manager of the Hunka Bunka Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey.

Alec John Such attends the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium (Image via Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

He brought Torres and Sambora into the band, while Bon Jovi brought his childhood friend David Bryan, who was previously a member of the Atlantic City Expressway. While speaking to a news outlet in 2000, John Such said,

Story continues below ad

"The record company used to lie about my age. I was 31 when I joined. I was a good 10 years older than the rest of the band. My sister eventually got really mad because the papers would describe her as my older sister when really she was younger."

John Such left the band in 1994 and was replaced by bassist Hugh McDonald. According to him, he started to experience burn-out around the time he was 43. He also said that the reason why he had started a band was because he did not want to work.

Story continues below ad

Bon Jovi's first two albums and debut single - Runaway - was released in 1984 and 1985. They gained recognition for their third album, Slippery When Wet, in 1986. The band has since released 16 studio albums, five compilations, and three live albums, and has sold more than 130 million records worldwide.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

As a member of Bon Jovi, Alec John Such became a familiar name among people. Twitter was flooded with tributes when the news of his demise was made public:

Story continues below ad

Laurie K @glamgirl76 Bon Jovi @BonJovi ❤️ https://t.co/W5guCSgmq9 RIP Alec John Such one of the original members of Bon Jovi. Sending thoughts and prayers to his family and those that knew him personally. twitter.com/BonJovi/status… RIP Alec John Such one of the original members of Bon Jovi. Sending thoughts and prayers to his family and those that knew him personally. twitter.com/BonJovi/status…

cavalo preto @tolkienianjedi rip alec john such you will be missed bass legend rip alec john such you will be missed bass legend https://t.co/6FttfLBxN6

Story continues below ad

®️obb ©️arter @RobbACarter1



Unforgettable.



Super sky point to Alec John Such.



#RIP



Bon Jovi 'Slippery When Wet' tour w/Cinderella opening was my first concert.Unforgettable.Super sky point to Alec John Such. Bon Jovi 'Slippery When Wet' tour w/Cinderella opening was my first concert. Unforgettable.Super sky point to Alec John Such. #RIP☝🙏 https://t.co/MnJdMtQE8D

jackicorn @_my_ownlilworld

The last time the original line up was together was 2018 for their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. That is one of my favorite Bon Jovi memories ~♡ Rip Alec John Such. #BonJovi ~♡The last time the original line up was together was 2018 for their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. That is one of my favorite Bon Jovi memories ~♡ Rip Alec John Such. #BonJovi ~♡The last time the original line up was together was 2018 for their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. That is one of my favorite Bon Jovi memories ~♡ https://t.co/uJivzrizKT

Story continues below ad

Matthew Cohen @MattCohenBass 🏻 #LivingOnAPrayer RIP Alec John Such of @BonJovi fame. A sad loss. Sincerest condolences to his family and friends. Thank you for the music. Safe journey RIP Alec John Such of @BonJovi fame. A sad loss. Sincerest condolences to his family and friends. Thank you for the music. Safe journey 😔🙏🏻 #LivingOnAPrayer https://t.co/AoqL3LrUxV

Further details about John Such's career, educational background, and personal life are yet to be revealed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far