Who was Alex Acosta? Astroworld Fest victim's father claims he couldn't file a missing persons report easily

Alex Acosta has been identified as one of the eight victims who were killed in the Astrworld Festival stampede. Held at NRG Park in Houston on November 5, Friday, the Travis Scott-led event saw 50,000 attendees.

Since the tragic incident, officials have been exploring every angle to get to the bottom of the case. After Houston Fire Department chief Samuel Pena described the horrible crowd surge that unfolded, Houston Chief of Police Troy Finner noted that the use of drugs and needles cannot be ruled out.

Since multiple press briefings, eye witnesses have shared first-hand accounts of the chaos from the ill-fated night.

In a shocking development, 23-year-old Austin resident Kristian Paredes has sued Scott, Drake, and the organizers. In court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Paredes claimed Drake helped Scott "incite the crowd." He is now seeking over $1 million for the injuries he suffered at the fest and medical expenses.

Who was Alex Acosta?

Alex Acosta has been identified after a desperate search. On November 7, Bill Bishop, Managing Editor KHOU, tweeted a description of a man the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences needed help identifying.

The Bishop @BillBishopKHOU

Height: 6 ft., 2 inches

Age: Early 20s

Weight: 498 lbs

Short black/dark brown wavy hair

Slight moustache, noticeable goatee.

Wore white Nike sneakers, size 11. Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences needs help identifying a man who died at the AstroWorld Festival.Height: 6 ft., 2 inchesAge: Early 20sWeight: 498 lbsShort black/dark brown wavy hairSlight moustache, noticeable goatee.Wore white Nike sneakers, size 11. #khou Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences needs help identifying a man who died at the AstroWorld Festival. Height: 6 ft., 2 inchesAge: Early 20s Weight: 498 lbsShort black/dark brown wavy hairSlight moustache, noticeable goatee. Wore white Nike sneakers, size 11. #khou

Hours later, Alex Acosta's father, Edgar Acosta identified and confirmed that it was his 21-year-old son. According to The Daily Beast report, the young victim was a computer science student at Western Washington University.

Alex Acosta's aunt, Cynthia Acosta, told the publication he traveled alone for Scott's concert and that it was his first time attending a major festival. Edgar alleged that the police caused him trouble as he tried to file a missing persons report.

Travis Scott breaks down in apology video

The rapper uploaded an apology video on Instagram expressing how heartbroken he was. This was followed by Kylie Jenner's statement, in which she showed support for Scott.

The TV star wrote:

"Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday's events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans at the Houston community."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

An investigation into the Astroworld Fest tragedy is underway. So far, Rudy Pena, John Hilgert, Franco Patino, Brianna Rodriguez, and Danish Baig have been identified.

Edited by Siddharth Satish