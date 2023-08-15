Who is Alex Chriss? Age and all about the new PayPal CEO

Alex Chriss has been chosen as the new CEO of PayPal. The board members of the company revealed the news on August 14, 2023, and Chriss will be holding the position from September 27 this year. He is currently employed at Intuit as Executive Vice President and General Manager.

Chriss expressed his happiness during a press conference on Monday, saying that he is happy to have taken charge from Dan Schulman.

Expand Tweet

One of the board members, John Donahoe, shared a statement describing Alex Chriss as the best choice to lead the company and help in its growth in the upcoming years.

John said:

"The Board search committee worked diligently and thoroughly to find the right candidate to take PayPal into its next stage of growth and expansion, and we are confident Alex is that person."

Alex's arrival at PayPal will bring changes to the company, increasing the product value they are offering to their consumers, as mentioned by Donahoe.

Alex Chriss has been a part of Intuit for more than 10 years

Alex Chriss, who is 46 years old, has now joined the team of PayPal and he will be leading the company to a more successful future. The search for a new CEO began in February this year.

Details about Alex's personal life and early life have not been disclosed anywhere. Chriss has been serving at Intuit for around 19 years. He then started working as the Executive Vice President and General Manager for Intuit.

When he first joined Intuit, he created their Partner & Developer Platform and was the leader of the Self-Employed Solutions team. Starting from 2017, he was also the Chief Product Officer of the Small Business Group.

Intuit has been offering QuickBooks and Mailchimp to its customers and Alex's leadership inspired other entrepreneurs to operate their businesses without thinking about the problems that they might have to go through. Intuit also acquired Mailchimp in 2021 and the price of the deal was stated to be $12 billion.

Alex Chriss has also worked with other companies and businesses in the past. His LinkedIn profile says that he worked at Kronos Advanced Technology from 2000 to 2004. He has been a board member at Backupify and the director of the board at Houzz.

Dan Schulman will be serving as a board member until 2024

Alex Chriss will replace Dan Schulman as PayPal CEO. But Dan will continue to serve on the board up until the annual shareholders meeting in May of the following year.

Dan said in a statement that he is proud of his contributions to PayPal over the years and that he worked with a team of talented members. Dan joined PayPal in 2015 and will retire on December 31, 2023.