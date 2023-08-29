Who was Alexander Talcott? GOP activist reportedly found stabbed to death at New Hampshire home

Alexander Talcott, a 41-year-old lawyer and Republican party activist was reportedly found stabbed to death on Sunday, August 27, 2023. The news was confirmed by the state's attorney general's office and the case is currently being investigated as a homicide. Authorities identified those responsible for Talcott's death but the same has not been revealed to the public as of this writing.

Talcott was heading the New Hampshire Chapter of the National Lawyers Association at the time of his demise. He was a lawyer and also had a real estate firm called New Constellation Capital. Additionally, he taught corporate finance and business law at the University of New Hampshire's Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics.

Alexander Talcott knew he wanted to become a lawyer ever since he was in the third grade

Alexander Talcott, who was named the leader of the Republican National Lawyers Association's New Hampshire Chapter in 2021, was a successful lawyer, activist, and educator. He had three kids and revealed in an interview with the New York Post that he aspired to become like Willy Wonka and pass down his legacy to his children.

The New Hampshire Republican National Lawyers Association's state director, William O'Brien, remarked that Alexander Talcott's work will be an inspiration to those in the legal fraternity.

Speaking to Authority Magazine in November, the GOP lawyer stated that he knew what he wanted to do with his career when he was in the third grade.

“I take my thinking about a legal career back to third grade, when my state assemblyman in New York visited class…He showed us a piece of paper that was the bill he introduced in the legislature to clean up a local pond…I was the one student who asked for his autograph, and I have that signed bill to this day. It was an ‘aha’ moment about how big things can get done around me,” he said.

Talcott was an alumnus of Notre Dame Law School and Dartmouth College and was involved in multiple civic causes. As per NBC 10 Boston, his friends will remember him as a staunch advocate for the core values of the Republican party.

While not many details about Alexander Talcott's alleged murder have been revealed as the case is currently under investigation, the New York Post reported that he was stabbed in his neck at his home in Durham. Officials are now trying to determine if the suspect acted in self-defense.

No arrests have been made as of this writing and more information about the case is awaited.