Who is Anisha Rosnah? 10-day wedding ceremony begins as Brunei Prince Abdul Mateen marries beau

Prince Abdul Mateen, a member of the Brunei royal family, recently exchanged vows with Ms. Anisha Rosnah, a non royal, in a lavish 10-day wedding ceremony, which has just begun.

The solemnization ceremony occurred on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at the gold-domed Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque.

Prince Mateen, son of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, is one of the wealthiest royals in the world. He has a net worth of $28 billion, according to Wio. He also has several jets, hundreds of Roll-Royces, and a Ferrari.

Anisha Rosnah and Prince Mateen got engaged in October 2023. After the couple's engagement, they were seen together at the wedding ceremony of Prince Mateen's sister, Princess Azemah Ni'matul Bolkiah, in 2023.

Anisha Rosnah is the granddaughter of a Brunei courtier

Anisha Rosnah binti Adam was born on November 14, 1993. She is a granddaughter of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah's key adviser, Mr. Pehin Dato Isa. While she is somewhat close to the royal family, she herself is a commoner. Reportedly, Anisha's brother, Mr. Danial Deen Isa Kabelic, is a close friend of Prince Mateen.

Ms. Rosnah graduated from the University of Bath in the United Kingdom. She owns fashion label Silk Collective and a co-founder of Authentirary, a travel agency.

Anisha Rosnah has a passion for cooking, and it is reported she even has an Instagram page where she teaches her followers how to cook food.

Anisha Rosnah and Prince Abdul Mateen's wedding

Prince Mateen, 32, and aspiring entrepreneur Anisha Rosnah, 29, exchanged vows on January 11, 2024. The ceremonies were reported to have begun on January 7, 2024. It was a religious event named "Khatam e Quran."

Designer Teh Firdaus shared photos of one of Rosnah's bridal looks from the events.

"Honored to play a role in the Brunei royal wedding. Witness the grace of Yang Mulia Dayang Anisha Rosnah Adam Isa Kalebic in our custom-made baju kurung in intricately woven tenunan Brunei as she embraces elegance during her Khatam Quran event. ✨," the caption read.

However, reports are that the ceremonies will be traditional and grandiose for ten days. The royal ceremonies will end on January 16, 2024.

"By the royal command of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah of Brunei Darussalam, the palace has announced the upcoming wedding of His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Mateen and Anisha Isa Kalebic will be held from 7 to January 16, 2024," the official announcement stated.

The who's who of the guest list has yet to be shared publicly, but it is speculated that it will include British Royal members, including King Charles. Prince Mateen and his father, Sultan, attended King Charles's coronation and Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Moreover, royals from Jordan are expected to attend, as Prince Mateen's parents participated in the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Rajwa Alseif in June 2023.

Reportedly, after the reception, the couple will embark on the procession through the streets of the capital, Bandar Seri Bagawan, in a grand parade.