Who did Anne Whitfield play in White Christmas? Actress dies at 85 after tragic ‘unexpected accident’

Anne Whitfield, the actress who portrayed the role of Susan Waverly in the 1954 movie White Christmas, passed away at the age of 85 on February 15, 2024. According to The Sun, Whitfield’s family announced the news of her death, followed by an “unexpected accident” when the actress was out for a walk near her Washington home in February.

In their final statement about Anne Whitfield, her family wrote how the actress led a “beautiful life” with every second used “to uplift the world and those around her.” The family also thanked Whitfield’s neighbors, who provided “expert medical support,” which enabled them to “say goodbye and express love and gratitude” to her in her final moments.

“Although Annie was a talented actor, Los Angeles didn’t have enough trees for her and she left Hollywood for her new life ‘up north’ in the 1970s. During this transition, Annie became devoted to causes that promote peace and preserve nature.”

“After ‘retiring,’ Annie worked tirelessly as an activist and community organizer, working right up until the day she passed away. The most precious part of Annie’s life was her three children and seven grandchildren. She was beloved by her family, who were always her first priority.”

The Sun also reported that in December 2023, Annie Whitfield re-watched White Christmas with her family on the 70th anniversary of the movie.

Anne Whitfield played Susan Waverly in 1954 movie White Christmas

Anne Whitfield was born on August 27, 1938, in Oxford, Mississippi. She started working at the theatre in 1949, starring in several theatrical shows, including Annie Get Your Gun. Soon after her debut in theaters, Whitfield started bagging small roles on TV as well as in films. Some of her earlier appearances were on One Man’s Family and Rocket Squad.

Anne Whitfield received the opportunity to star in White Christmas, a musical comedy when she was only 15. In the 1954 movie, Whitfield played the character of Susan Waverly, the granddaughter of Major General Thomas Waverly. General Waverly, whose character was played by Dean Jagger, was also the owner of the Columbia Inn hotel, where Bob Wallace (played by Bing Crosby) and Phil Davis (played by Danny Kaye) performed.

Following her success in White Christmas, Anne Whitfield continued to play small roles in movies throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Most of her work was done on TV, where she starred in episodes of Emergency, Peter Gun, The Untouchables, Rawhide, The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, and The Donna Reed Show.

Her final appearance on the screen was in Cookie Fortune, a 1999 dramedy directed by Robert Altman.

Deciding to leave Hollywood behind, Whitfield relocated to Olympia, Washington. She enrolled for a bachelor’s degree in communications at Evergreen State College. After completing graduation, she worked as a steward for Clean Water at the Department of Ecology for the State of Washington.

The Sun reported that Anne Whitfield’s life will be celebrated on March 22 at the Cove Community Club in Normandy Park, Washington, with mourners encouraged to make charitable gifts and plant trees in her memory.