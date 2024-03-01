Who was Anne Whitfield? White Christmas actress dead at 85

Anne Whitfield, a veteran actress famous for her roles in the holiday classic White Christmas and TV shows like Perry Mason, Rawhide, and Bonanza, has passed away at the age of 85.

Following an unexpected accident that happened while she was strolling through her neighborhood, Annie passed away at Valley Memorial Hospital on February 15, 2024, with family by her side. Her family expressed that the compassion of neighbors who gave proficient medical care allowed them to bid farewell and express love and gratitude.

Anne Whitfield, who was born in Oxford, Mississippi, on August 27, 1938, began her career in entertainment at the age of 4 as a child actor after relocating to Hollywood. Whitfield had secured roles on renowned radio programs, including The Phil Harris and Alice Faye Show and One Man's Family, by the time she was 7 years old.

Whitfield landed her most recognizable role at the age of 15, as Susan Waverly in White Christmas. Her character, the granddaughter of Major General Thomas Waverly (Dean Jagger), brings joy to the hotel owner via Irving Berlin's music and the performances of Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen.

Anne Whitfield dedicated most of her professional life to television. She appeared in episodes of Peter Gunn, Manhunt, The Untouchables, Rawhide, The Donna Reed Show, The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, The Six Million Dollar Man, and Emergency!

She appeared in several movies, including Juvenile Jungle and Tick, Tick, Tick, and also acted in episodes of shows like Days of Our Lives, Perry Mason, The Magical World of Disney, The Six Million Dollar Man, and Bonanza. She also performed uncredited voice work in Disney’s Peter Pan.

Despite being an excellent actor, Annie decided to leave Hollywood in the 1970s and moved to a new life up north. Annie became dedicated to advocating for peace and conservation during this period of change.

According to B-Town Blog, after relocating to Olympia, Washington, and returning to education at Evergreen State in her 40s, Anne Whitfield earned her bachelor's degree in communications. She worked as a steward for clean water at the Department of Ecology for the State of Washington. Her programs, created to combat pollution and guarantee water purity, are still acknowledged and put to use.

After retirement, Anne Whitfield dedicated herself to activism and community organizing until her death. She advocated for various causes, such as combating climate change and promoting transparency in political campaign funding. She advocated for fair electoral systems, facilitating voter registration in swing states, providing assistance to the homeless, supporting women's rights, and aiding in refugee assimilation.

Whitfield supported Sustainable Burien and the Highline High School Environmental Club in their solar panel project. Additionally, she was recognized as Precinct Committee Officer of the Year for the Democratic 34th Legislative District. Annie followed through on her promises.

An obituary statement was released as follows on the blog:

"Family and friends are invited to A Celebration of Annie’s Life on Friday, March 22 at 4:30 p.m. at The Cove Community Club, 1500 SW Shorebrook Dr, Normandy Park. If you feel inspired, please bring a shareable appetizer, dessert, or wine, for a late afternoon potluck."

Whitfield is survived by her three children, daughters Julie and Allison, and son Evan, and seven grandchildren.