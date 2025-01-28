Who is Ash Trevino, and why is she trending? Netizens react as TikTok story leaves internet in disbelief  

Controversial TikTok content creator Ash Trevino, notoriously dubbed the "crazy inmate hopper" or the "prison inmate dater," has been trending on X since January 26. Trevino, a Texas resident, earned that name due to her reported habit of dating incarcerated individuals.

The TikTok personality previously trended during the platform’s temporary shutdown on January 19. However, this time, she has been trending on X for a completely different reason, which has left netizens disturbed.

Although the exact date is unknown, Trevino allegedly posted an NSFW mirror selfie sometime around Sunday on her Instagram Stories, where she had nothing but her underwear on. The picture was likely meant for a body check, as Trevino wrote:

"Miss my old body"

People who stumbled upon the photo began posting on X about being met with Trevino's NSFW picture without warning. Others who did not see Trevino's post or were unfamiliar with her started inquiring about what had happened. Due to the sudden surge in the use of Trevino's name in X users' tweets, she began trending on the platform.

"Who the hell is ash Trevino and why is her name everywhere on tt", wrote one X user.

"GET NAKED ASH TREVINO OFF OF MY FEED NOW", tweeted another.

Some people reacted with hilarious GIFs to express what they felt after watching Trevino's story.

Ash Trevino faced several TikTok bans in the past due to violations

According to the outlet What's Trending's January 2 article, YouTuber Salem Tovar introduced Ash Trevino as "TikTok's messiest and craziest inmate hopper mom." Trevino gained virality on TikTok due to her content's controversial nature, which gained traction. She reportedly amassed over 1 million followers on the platform in merely a week.

As YouTuber SLOAN described in a video last month, Trevino finds criminals who are currently in prison and begins communicating with them to start a relationship. SLOAN claimed that despite having a massive following on TikTok, Trevino's account was banned several times for violating the platform's terms and conditions.

Trevino, a mother of two, was also called out by social media users multiple times for neglecting her daughters. It is reported that Trevino's mother raises the kids due to CPS involvement. Ash Trevino's alleged lack of parenting was criticized online. SLOAN further stated that Trevino bragged about dating inmates who were likely jailed for physically assaulting women.

The YouTuber said Trevino's TikTok content mainly consists of live streams in which she goes about her day in front of the camera. However, some of her actions captured in those live streams add to her questionable lifestyle. SLOAN also claimed Trevino is a compulsive liar, and she once faked a pregnancy.

As Soap Central reported, in one of Trevino's livestreams, where she was dancing, her daughter told her she was feeling sick after she vomited. However, Trevino reportedly did not pay any heed to her child and continued dancing.

It appears that Ash Trevino deactivated her Instagram account after her NSFW photo went viral.

