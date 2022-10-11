Who was Austin Stoker? Battle for the Planet of the Apes and Assault on Precinct 13 star died aged 92

Well-known actor Austin Stoker recently passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the age of 92. His wife Robin Stoker revealed the news on Facebook and wrote:

“Austin Stoker October 7, 1930-October 7, 2022 The Love of my life.”

Stoker was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles before his death. He died of renal failure while surrounded by his loved ones.

Everything known about Austin Stoker

Born on October 7, 1930, Austin Stoker gained recognition for his performance in the 1976 action thriller film, Assault on Precinct 13, in which he played the role of Lt. Ethan Bishop, the police officer in charge of the besieged Precinct 9, Division 13.

Austin grew up in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, and came with countryman Geoffrey Holder to New York. The duo joined a local dance troupe to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. Austin initially made his debut on stage and played steel drums on Broadway in Truman Capote and Harold Arlen’s House of Flowers in 1954 that featured Pearl Bailey, Alvin Ailey, Diahann Carroll and others.

Austin Stoker appeared in various films and TV shows (Image via Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Austin also toured in a nightclub act that recorded two albums. He also served in the U.S. Army and was posted at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. He studied acting at HB Studio in New York with Lee Grant and Uta Hagen and shifted to California. Austin made his television debut in an episode of The Mod Squad in 1969. He then continued to appear in more films and television shows.

Stoker was famous for his appearance in the 1973 science fiction film, Battle for the Planet of the Apes, where he played the role of Macdonald, the right-hand human to Roddy McDowall’s primate leader Caesar. Directed by J. Lee Thompson, it was the fifth and final installment in the Planet of the Apes series. It was the franchise's lowest-grossing film and received mixed to negative reviews from critics.

Austin was praised for his performance in the 1976 film, Assault on Precinct 13. Directed by John Carpenter, the film initially received mixed reviews and did not do well at the box office as per expectations. However, it gained a cult following and received a positive response at the 1977 London Film Festival. The film was later praised for its direction, writing, editing, music, and performances.

Stoker appeared in many films in recent years like The Get-Man, Abby, Airport ’75, Time Walker, Combat Cops, The Zebra Killer, 3 From Hell, Give Till It Hurts, and more. He was also popular for his performances on TV shows like Roots, The Six Million Dollar Man, Lou Grant, Trapper John, M.D., Murder She Wrote, and more.

Austin Stoker is survived by his wife Robin, children Tiffany and Origen, and grandsons Marcus and Austin.

