Who is Avi Loeb? Harvard professor goes viral for finding alien fragments

Avi Loeb, a Harvard Professor, shook the world after news of him and his team finding remnants of an alleged unidentified space object went viral. After conducting thorough research in the Pacific Ocean, the scientist claimed to have pulled out a few traces of what looked like something from outer space.

The team of scientists from Harvard collected 50 microscopic particle spherules from the coast of Papua New Guinea, which as per Avi, proves that an unidentified space object crashed into the ocean nearly 10 years ago. He mentioned that this could be proof that life exists outside Earth.

Loeb started his expedition back in 2014 after he allegedly noticed that something exploded and fell into the ocean.

Speaking about the same, Professor Avi Loeb shed light on the object, which has been labeled "IM1," and said:

“The object, labelled "IM1" is actually tougher and has material strength that is higher than all the space rocks that were cut along by NASA.”

Professor Avi Loeb is a Ph.D. in plasma physics and has been working at Harvard since 1993. Apart from being the Frank B. Baird Jr. Professor of Science and former chair of the department, he is also a visiting professor at the Weizmann Institute of Science.

Avi Loeb has authored more than 1,000 research articles

Being a Ph.D. holder since the age of 24, Professor Loeb completed his studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and went on to work at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton. He then quit his job and began teaching at the prestigious Harvard University, where he has been working for the last 30 years.

Over the course of his career, he has authored more than 1,000 research articles and eight books. He has also led projects like the Black Hole Initiative, The Galileo Project, and is the Harvard Astronomy Department head.

Furthermore, due to his keen interest in astronomy and the meteor-like object that crashed on the coast of Papua New Guinea in 2014, he headed the recent expedition worth $1.5 million.

During the research, he found that the remains in the Pacific Ocean are from an object that does not belong to this planet. He found the 50 tiny spherules using a sled that was dropped in the sea. The half-a-millimeter-sized objects found are reportedly made of a steel-titanium alloy.

Furthermore, upon running several tests, Avi Loeb claimed that this could be the first time "humans put their hands on interstellar material." However, at the moment, nothing can be said for sure, as multiple teams and scientists are still investigating the phenomena.

Furthermore, the Harvard team led by Professor Avi is also investigating the objects found beneath the sea to learn more about their origin.

