Who is Baba Vanga? Blind psychic's alarming predictions for 2024 trend in wake of ominous success rate 

As 2024 approaches, Baba Vanga’s predictions for the next year have been released online. For those unversed, she is a legendary clairvoyant whose claims have previously come true. For example, the Bulgarian predicted the assassination of former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi, the tragic 9/11 attacks, Barack Obama’s presidency, and more.

For the upcoming year, Baba Vanga predicted that people could expect an altercation in the orbits of the Earth. She also noted that people must be concerned over the possibility of terrifying weather events and natural disasters in 2024.

Vanga also claimed that Putin may be targeted to kill by a fellow Russian citizen in 2024. The mystic also alleged that there will be a vast increase in terrorist attacks in Europe. She further noted that a “big country” would test biological weapons.

Many people might also reportedly expect an economic crisis in light of shifting economic power and geological tensions. As per Euronews, she predicted that cyber attacks will increase rapidly the following year and can potentially damage vital infrastructure, posing as a danger to security.

Finally, the soothsayer also had a positive prediction. She claimed that there will be new treatments for illnesses which are deemed terminal.

Baba Vanga predicted her own death

The 1911-born was blind since birth. According to Unilad, she claimed that she could see the events set to come in the upcoming future. This further gained traction when certain predictions of hers became a reality.

Vanga, who was given the moniker of the ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans’ had made several predictions which turned true, including the Chernobyl disaster and Princess Diana’s death.

In 1980, she also predicted that the Kursk city in Russia would be “covered with water and the whole world will weep over it.” In August 2000, the city tragically lose a total of 188 crew members after a nuclear submarine sank near the city.

The clairvoyant is also known for predicting extreme weather conditions. Baba Vanga had predicted that large cities around the world will be hit by droughts and water shortages in 2022.

Last year, the UK suffered its driest July and August ever since 1935. A number of other countries also went on to experience water shortages, including France, Italy, and Portugal.

In another bizarre prediction, Baba Vanga was able to predict the day she would pass away, right down to the exact day, i.e. August 11, 1996. She was 84 years old at the time of her passing. Prior to her death, she had predicted that a 10-year-old French girl would inherit her gift after her demise.

Although she passed away in 1996, all of her predictions until the year 5079 have been documented.