"As phoney as you can get": Putin body double conspiracy theory goes viral in wake of latest public meet and greet

A video of Vladimir Putin is being widely circulated on the internet that has left many speculating about the true identity of the Russian president. This happened after he paid a recent visit to the Republic of Dagestan on June 28, 2023. His visit sparked a wave of body double conspiracy theories.

In the viral video, Putin was seen greeting and kissing his fans. That led people to wonder whether the Russian president was using a body double.

A video of Putin greeting his fans was shared by @officejjsmart, where he said 'PUTIN BODY DOUBLE ON THE LOOSE!'

The double went to Dagestan to imitate "popular support.”



The real Putin doesn’t meet folks unless they do quarantine for a week & now doesn’t even meet senior staff without bodyguards.



Putin surely wouldn’t mix with a crowd.



A social media user @djbaileyDTC reacted to this viral video and said, "As phoney as you can get."

The Russian president was seen hugging and kissing his constituents during his trip. These actions led to intense speculation, adding fuel to the already existing rumors surrounding the Russian president's alleged use of body doubles. While the officials and president's supporters vehemently deny these claims, the public remains divided, questioning whether there is more to this story than meets the eye.

Why was the 'Putin using body double' theory reignited? Here's what you need to know

The controversy began when the Russian president made an unannounced visit to Dagestan, a volatile region in the North Caucasus, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Local residents and the media were caught off guard as the president's security forces descended upon the area, preparing for his arrival.

As news of the Russian president's visit went viral, so did rumors that the man seen in public was not the real Putin, but rather a carefully selected body double.

This viral rumor intensified as photographs and videos of the Russian president's visit emerged. Observers noted slight differences in his appearance, including variations in facial features and even his height. Some argued that these discrepancies could only be explained by the presence of a body double, suggesting that the Russian president was avoiding potentially dangerous situations by sending a stand-in to Dagestan.

Supporters of the body double theory point to historical examples of leaders employing such tactics. They said that, throughout history, leaders from various countries have been known to utilize body doubles as a security measure to protect themselves from potential threats.

The Russian government denied the body double claim

The Russian government has vehemently denied these claims, labeling them as baseless conspiracy theories. Officials said that the person seen in Dagestan was indeed Putin and dismissed any suggestions of a body double as absurd. They argue that differences in appearance may be attributed to camera angles, lighting, or even possible Photoshop manipulations.

However, his former speechwriter Abbas Gallyamov also talked about this viral video and told metro.co.uk that the Russian president is desperate to get a picture where he is surrounded by people.

