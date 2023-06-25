Yevgeny Prigozhin net worth: Fortune explored as Russian mercenary group Wagner chief accused of mutiny

Famous businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly has a net worth of $1 billion. Prigozhin was born on June 1, 1961, in Leningrad, Russian SFSR, Soviet Union. Yevgeny Prigozhin is also known for being closely associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Friday, an investigation has been called into Prigozhin for an armed rebellion.

Several audio and video recordings allegedly captured the well-known businessman angrily accusing Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defense Minister, of ordering a rocket strike on his field camps. The Defense Ministry, however, denied carrying out any such attacks.

The allegations have been described as being “groundless.” The same has been confirmed by the National Anti-Terrorism Committee in Russia. A spokesperson for the National Security Council confirmed that the condition is being monitored thoroughly.

Authorities confirmed the investigation of Yevgeny Prigozhin after he accused the Russian Defense Minister of carrying out a rocket attack. Several recordings have reportedly been found, capturing him accusing the minister angrily. He reportedly said:

“This is not a military coup, but a march of justice. The evil embodied by the country’s military leadership must be stopped. This scum will be stopped.”

The allegations have been denied by the ministry. According to the National Anti-Terrorism Committee:

“The allegations circulated on behalf of Yevgeny Prigozhin are groundless. In connection with these statements, the FSB of Russia has initiated a criminal case into the call for an armed rebellion. We demand an end to illegal actions.”

Pardon The Insurrection Podcast @PardonPod If you read the Mueller Report, you would know who Yevgeny Prigozhin is.

The allegations and recordings have been taken seriously by the authorities, and riot police have been sent to keep the situation in check in Moscow. Adam Hodge, the spokesperson for the National Security Council, said:

“We are monitoring the situation and will be consulting with allies and partners on these developments.”

The Russian Government is concerned about social disintegration post the allegations

An audio file was reportedly posted on Telegram on Friday, in which Yevgeny Prigozhin was heard saying:

“We go to war only with professionals. If anyone stands in our way, we will destroy everything that’s in our way.”

A former DIA intelligence officer identified as Rebekah Koffler claimed that Prigozhin has gone too far in the fight with the FSB. Koffler further mentioned that this scenario is currently a “major headache” for the Russian president. The Russian government is also concerned about social unrest after Prigozhin threw his allegations against the Ministry.

While digging more into Prigozhin, it can be found that he went to athletics boarding school and was into cross-country skiing. Shortly after that, he got involved in criminal acts, including fraud and theft. In 1981, he received a sentence of 12 years prison time, and he served around nine years.

🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 @Travis_in_Flint



Putin has fled the Moscow and is believed to be… Breaking: Russia is now flying in troops from Ukraine and around the country to defend Moscow as Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his military has reached the Moscow region. They’re currently about 200 miles outside Moscow.Putin has fled the Moscow and is believed to be… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Breaking: Russia is now flying in troops from Ukraine and around the country to defend Moscow as Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his military has reached the Moscow region. They’re currently about 200 miles outside Moscow. Putin has fled the Moscow and is believed to be… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/kTZk0UaVoD

In 1990, Prigozhin was freed from jail and got into business with his stepfather. Over time, he opened a floating restaurant, along with a partner. Eventually, Yevgeny Prigozhin hosted George W. Bush in 2002 and later became a chef for Putin as well.

