Who is Baylen Dupree? TikToker with Tourettes leaves Chris Cuomo in splits during NewsNation interview 

Baylen Dupree, a 20-year-old girl with Tourettes, appeared on Chris Cuomo’s show and repeatedly said the words “fu*k off.” As she delved into the conversation about the condition with the host, Baylen Dupree stated in a humored British accent,

“Go f*** yourself, Chris a** bunny, old biscuit fat a**.”

As the conversation continued, and she repeatedly said the words to Chris, he ultimately could not stop but break into laughter after he resisted laughing a couple of times by covering his mouth with his hands. Baylen Dupree did not just stop there; she then showed her middle finger to Chris Cuomo and said, “You’re done.”

To this, Chris had a hilarious reaction as he laughed once again and went on to say,

“You know what, I am done. I gotta go to phone calls because they are blown up with support for you.”

Baylen Dupree, born in 2002, is a social media influencer known to post about her condition, Tourettes, a condition of the nervous system with sudden twitches, movements, or even sounds that people unintentionally make.

“People have told me that my parents deserve to die in a car accident.”: More details revealed about Baylen Dupree as she reveals her struggles

Baylen, having more than 810,000 followers on Instagram and millions on TikTok, is known to create videos related to her condition, Tourettes. She started posting on social media in March 2020, and many of her videos about how she was bullied took the internet by storm.

Born and raised in West Virginia, she was also seen in the song WAKA by 6IX9INE and even A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. As per Famous Birthdays, the influencer is currently dating Colin Dooley. She also mentioned his name in Chris’ show, as she also said “f*ck off Collin” in a hilarious accent during the interview.

As she said so, Cuomo commented and claimed that he loves to watch her and her boyfriend, as she thought they have a “great bond.” Furthermore, just before the interview started, Chris gave the audience a disclaimer claiming he would not censor what Baylen Dupree said. He said:

“I’m not going to censor her. Yeah, she’s going to say some things that you would not want to say yourself, let alone have said to you, which is probably going to be my position. But as I told Baylen just moments ago, she’s not going to say anything to me that my whole team hasn’t wanted to say since the day that they met me."

However, during the interview, Baylen Dupree also spilled some details about how people treat and curse her, as she explained,

“I also get very evil people that would come and say...People have told me that my parents deserve to die in a car accident. I have had police at my house because people gave out of my location and said they are gonna come to torch my house like it's crazy.”

As the videos went viral, social media users poured in their support for Baylen and respect for Chris, as many complimented his professionalism. However, neither the news anchor nor Baylen has yet addressed the comments of the masses.