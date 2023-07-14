"British people are so not real": Zayn Malik accent sparks hilarious reactions as daughter pronunciation goes viral

British singer Zayn Malik sparked hilarious reactions online after his pronunciation of the word "daughter" from his recent interview went viral. On July 12, the 30-year-old star's first interview in six years was released by Call Her Daddy podcast, where he opened up about his relationship with his daughter, Khai, whom he shares with former partner and supermodel Gigi Hadid.

While speaking to the podcast host Alex Cooper, Malik said:

"Since I’ve had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her. That’s why I’m even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, 'Yo, my dad’s doing this.’"

This was the first time that Malik appeared for an interview and spoke about his personal life ever since he left his famous boyband One Direction in 2015. Since then, he had been relatively anonymous but recently joined Cooper in Pennsylvania talking about his lifestyle and being a first-time father.

However, Malik, who has been known for his mysterious personality, shocked netizens with his striking British accent, particularly how he pronounced the word "daughter" while speaking about Khai. One of the users on Twitter commented:

جون @hrts4ziall british people are so not real the way he says "daughter"??british people are so not real

Twitter reacts to Zayn Malik's pronunciation of the word "daughter"

After Zayn Malik's clip pronouncing the word "daughter" from his Call Her Daddy podcast went viral, Twitterati reacted hilariously. Several users mocked his British accent while trying to figure out how he said "daughter." Others were shocked by his accent, stating they had never heard him speak, with one of them obsessing over how he speaks.

anjelinaaa @ecstatichigh i forgot how heavy zayn’s accent is and all those years of watching interviews still didn’t help idk what the hell he’s saying half the time

Further in the interview, Zayn Malik revealed that his accent is so strong because he grew up in Bradford, Northern England, but he recently moved to Pennsylvania.

“Bradford’s not like Pennsylvania in terms of the wealth and way it’s looked after and taken care of. It’s an impoverished community, there’s people below working class that have a hard environment they’re growing up in. Everyone’s kind of got some issues going on at home or there’s something on the street. Everywhere you go there’s a lot of conflicting."

However, Zayn Malik said he is "grateful" even though he comes from Bradford because he shaped his identity.

“It was very different to here in that sense. But I’m very grateful because it [Bradford] shaped and moulded a lot of identity for me. Early on I was questioned, interrogated about my identity because of my environment, it’s just the way it is. You have to have a good understanding of who you are. It helped cement my own identity in myself.”

Zayn Malik welcomed his first child, a daughter named Khai, with Gigi Hadid in September 2020. However, the duo has kept their child out of the limelight.