Who is Miranda Moore? All about Miss Pennsylvania 2023

Miranda Moore, a young woman hailing from Harrisburg, was crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2023. On June 17, the 24-year-old contested for the prestigious pageantry held at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts in York. Moore received a scholarship of $12,000 and was previously crowned Miss Central Pennsylvania.

She will now compete for the title of Miss America which is scheduled to be held in January 2024. While speaking to Fox43, Moore said:

"It is just the most rewarding feeling; as you said, I've worked for this for years, and looking back at the transformation I've had into the woman I am today because of this organization, it is just the most exciting feeling to know that I'm going to get to serve the state of Pennsylvania for the next year."

While appearing on Saturday, Miranda Moore showcased her talent by playing Dimitri Shostakovich's Festive Overture and also advocated her community service initiative called Take Action in Fashion.

With her initiative, she aims to educate people about the environmental and social implications of the fashion business. Moore is committed to establishing strong environmental ties with sustainable organizations and NGOs.

Miranda Moore is an Environmental Engineer by profession

As per her LinkedIn profile, Miranda Moore got her High School Diploma from South Forsyth High School in 2016. She then enrolled in the University of Georgia College of Engineering and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Environmental Engineering in May 2021.

After her degree, Moore enlisted in The Executive Program in Social Impact Strategy at the University of Pennsylvania and obtained a certification in the same in September 2023.

Her profile also notes that she has been working with several companies over the years. In December 2016, she was an Undergraduate Research Assistant at the University of Georgia College of Engineering.

She also served as an Account Management Intern, Game Day Zero Waste Intern, Resident Assistant, and Sustainability Intern in various companies before taking the position of Environmental Engineer at UGI Utilities.

While serving as Miss Central Pennsylvania, Moore visited several organizations around the state to promote her community service project and share her love of music with young people via her interest in clarinet.

"As Miss Central Pennsylvania I already was so happy, I already was living a dream, and I feel like as Miss Pennsylvania now, knowing that I have that foundation to serve the state, I feel so prepared and so confident going into my year of service."

Miranda Moore, who has also won the Bohler Women in STEM Award, strives to motivate and inspire young girls that sky is the limit and they can become whatever they want to be.

"I think sometimes when you see someone in this role as Miss Pennsylvania [you think] they just had it naturally or it came easy to them, and I am really not a natural when it comes to this. I have worked so hard and tried so hard to transform into the woman I am today and to feel confident and to feel empowered in serving our state, so I think to young girls I would say don't give up; there's going to be hard things that come your way and you may not win your first time—I certainly didn't—but if you stick with it, you can achieve whatever you believe you can."

Miranda Moore's win was followed by four runners-up. Page Weinstein, Miss York County, was the first runner-up; Victoria Vespico, Miss Lancaster County, was the second runner-up; Jacqueline Means, Miss Philadelphia, was the third runner-up; and Noelle Schneider, Miss Berks County, was the fourth runner-up.

Poll : 0 votes