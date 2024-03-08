Who did Benjamin Millepied reportedly cheat with? Alleged affair explored in the wake of divorce from Natalie portman 

The Mirror released photos of Natalie Portman's husband, Benjamin Millepied, leaving his office building with French activist Camille Etienne earlier.

As per US Weekly, the couple has called it split after 11 years of marriage, with the alleged reason being his affair. A source told the outlet,

"After news of his affair came out, they've been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs."

While talking to Vanity Fair in an interview in February, Natalie addressed the rumor, saying,

"It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it."

News about the couple's split was allegedly confirmed when Natalie was seen without her wedding ring in Sydney, Australia, on August 4. A source told Page Six that although Natalie has been trying to make the marriage work despite cheating allegations, Benjamin Millepied's affair was an "enormous mistake." The couple share a son, Aleph, born in 2011, and Amalia, born in 2017.

Who is Camille Etienne? Details about Benjamin Millepied's affair explored

Camille Etienne is a climate activist from the Savoy region of France who fights climate change and social justice. She is also known as the French Greta Thunberg.

She has an Instagram following of nearly 415,000 followers. Etienne is also an author and has published a book titled; "For an Ecological Uprising: Overcoming Our Collective Powerlessness."

Camille was named one of the "50 French women who made 2020" by the French Vanity Fair. She is also a part of a short film titled Why We Fight. She has frequently appeared on national TV in France as an activist. In 2022, she appeared on the talk show "Ce Soir," where she made the statement;

"Politicians aiming to deny us this right are attempting to uphold the status quo and impede the global transformation. We won't stand for it."

As per various sources, the activist was first associated with Benjamin Millepied in 2022. As per The Voice, Benjamin was present at her office, where they spent 10 hours apart.

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman engaged in December 2010 and married in 2012. They were married for 11 years and got separated after Natalie discovered details about Benjamin's affair. Although, as per Page Six, they seemed to reconcile in August 2022, Portman rediscovered her husband's affair in March 2022, as per French Magazine Voici.

Voici published photos of Millepied and Etienne entering Millepied's Paris office separately in May 2023.