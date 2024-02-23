"Such a shock to the system": Natalie Portman sparks debate after claiming kids care more about YouTubers than movie stars

American actress Natalie Portman has weighed in on the ongoing conversation surrounding the traditional film medium in the age of social media. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair published on February 22, 2024, the 42-year-old actress discussed the changes she has observed in Hollywood throughout the years.

She pointed out that younger generations, such as her own children, are increasingly more familiar with and interested in YouTubers and social media influencers than traditional movie stars. She said:

"The striking thing has been the decline of film as a primary form of entertainment. It feels much more niche now. If you ask someone my kids’ age about movie stars, they don’t know anyone compared to YouTube stars, or whatever."

However, after her statement made the headlines, several social media users expressed their opinions on the actress's statement. One user on Reddit wrote,

Natalie Portman was discovered by an agent in a pizza parlor at the age of 11. She made her acting debut with the movie Léon: The Professional in 1994, as per IMDb. Since then, she has appeared in several popular productions, including Black Swan, V for Vendetta, and the Thor franchise.

In a recent interview with Variety Magazine, Portman talked about the "decline of film" in relation to the digital industry. Social media’s impact on mainstream movie stars has been a recent debate, especially with the rise of influencers and "YouTubers" in the 21st century, as per Deadline.

Natalie Portman opened up about her views on the subject, saying:

"There’s a liberation to it, in having your art not be a popular art. You can really explore what’s interesting to you. It becomes much more about passion than about commerce. And interesting, too, to beware of it becoming something elitist."

She continued:

"I think all of these art forms, when they become less popularized, you have to start being like, OK, who are we making this for anymore?"

In the interview, Natalie Portman further emphasized the influence of social media by noting that children of the same age as her own would likely be more familiar with internet influencers than with traditional movie actors.

She shares two children, Aleph, aged 12, and Amalia, aged 6, with her husband, French choreographer Benjamin Millepied, as People. The pair tied the knot on August 4, 2012. She added,

"There’s also been this democratization of creativity, where gatekeepers have been demoted and everyone can make things and incredible talents come up and the accessibility is incredible. If you lived in a small town, you might not have been able to access great art cinema when I was growing up. Now it feels like if you’ve got an internet connection, you can get access to anything."

Natalie Portman talked about a two-sided coin because of internet access "more people than ever might see your weird art film because of his extraordinary access."

Netizens spoke about Portman's views about the new age of entertainment. Some of the reactions are given below:

On February 21, Natalie Portman was asked about the rumors that she had split from her husband of 11 years, Benjamin Millepied. She told Vanity Fair,

"It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it."

The pair has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors about their separation. She was recently pictured with her husband, Benjamin Millepied, and their two kids on Thursday in Los Angeles.