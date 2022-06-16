Who is BigDawsTv? YouTuber banned for life after disguising as Klay Thompson at NBA Finals 

YouTuber Dawson Gurley, who has a popular channel by the name BigDawsTv, has revealed that he got banned for life after he dressed in a Golden State Warriors Gear. In a series of tweets, he shared how he got past security in Game 5 of the NBA.

Dawson Gurley, who runs the popular channel BigDawsTv, has been banned from entering the Game 5 venue at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. He spoke about the ban in a series of tweets and said:

“At game 5 and warriors just banned me for life from their arena. Banned bc I walked pass 5 layers of security guards (who willingly let me through security without asking for ID) & shot around on the court for 10 minutes. I also spent 10K on tickets which they are not refunding. Why should I be banned because their security is incompetent?”

Clearly, in the tweets, BigDawsTV claims that he has not trespassed, but the security guards let him in. So as per the YouTuber, he is prohibited due to a lapse in security. In a tweet, Dawson Gurley also shared an official letter about the ban.

Daws @BigDawsTv Here’s the official letter of my ban. Here’s the official letter of my ban. https://t.co/Ii9VTdWI0h

Why is BigDawsTv so famous? : Know all about the YouTuber

YouTube star Dawson is a 29-year-old prankster who is renowned for pulling pranks. He often dresses as nerds and raps in front of strangers.

Having more than 8 million subscribers on YouTube, he also makes Vlogs on a separate channel which has a following of millions itself. On this channel, he posts his daily life updates and shows his fans a lot about his everyday life.

From pranks in gyms to libraries, this prankster never fails to leave his viewers in splits. Entertaining his subscribers was probably his only motive this time too, when he “trespassed” at the NBA Finals, getting him banned from the venue forever.

BigDawsTv does not want the incident to be a big deal

The YouTuber spoke about how various news agencies have contacted him. He said:

“I'm being contacted by a lot of news organizations to do interviews. As of now I will not be doing any. Don’t want to make this a bigger deal than it is, the chase center has every right to ban me. I get it. No hard feelings. Had fun doing it.”

Dawson Gurley wore a Golden State Warriors jersey, disguised as Klay Thompson, a famous basketball player who plays for the Golden State Warriors of the NBA. The YouTuber vlogged throughout and later posted the video on his YouTube channel, which got over a million views in just a few hours.

Twitter users, for a matter of fact, are having somewhat mixed reactions to the fiasco. While some are standing up for the Youtuber and saying that the venue should return his $10K, others support the decision to ban the YouTuber.

Travis Sennett @travbombsART @BigDawsTv They should give you your $10k back and then lifetime tickets for demonstrating a hole in their security. There are businesses that do what you did, for a living, to prevent actual bad actors. You did it for free. Clearly they need to bolster their security. @BigDawsTv They should give you your $10k back and then lifetime tickets for demonstrating a hole in their security. There are businesses that do what you did, for a living, to prevent actual bad actors. You did it for free. Clearly they need to bolster their security.

The World Of Amas @theworldofamas @BigDawsTv @warriors I think you do great work, but you do have a heavy influence and you're basically showing people how easy it is to sneak into a game... they had to make an example out of you, even tho it seems harsh. @BigDawsTv @warriors I think you do great work, but you do have a heavy influence and you're basically showing people how easy it is to sneak into a game... they had to make an example out of you, even tho it seems harsh.

himmie @himmiesteer @BigDawsTv Stop snitching on security. You about to get atleast 10 people fired because you wanna make a YouTube video @BigDawsTv Stop snitching on security. You about to get atleast 10 people fired because you wanna make a YouTube video

While on social media, this incident caused major upheaval. However, he is unwilling to make it a bigger deal than it already is.

