Who is BigDawsTv? YouTuber banned for life after disguising as Klay Thompson at NBA Finals 

YouTuber Dawson Gurley, who has a popular channel by the name BigDawsTv, has revealed that he got banned for life after he dressed in a Golden State Warriors Gear. In a series of tweets, he shared how he got past security in Game 5 of the NBA.
“At game 5 and warriors just banned me for life from their arena. Banned bc I walked pass 5 layers of security guards (who willingly let me through security without asking for ID) & shot around on the court for 10 minutes. I also spent 10K on tickets which they are not refunding. Why should I be banned because their security is incompetent?”
Clearly, in the tweets, BigDawsTV claims that he has not trespassed, but the security guards let him in. So as per the YouTuber, he is prohibited due to a lapse in security. In a tweet, Dawson Gurley also shared an official letter about the ban.
Why is BigDawsTv so famous? : Know all about the YouTuber
YouTube star Dawson is a 29-year-old prankster who is renowned for pulling pranks. He often dresses as nerds and raps in front of strangers.
Having more than 8 million subscribers on YouTube, he also makes Vlogs on a separate channel which has a following of millions itself. On this channel, he posts his daily life updates and shows his fans a lot about his everyday life.
From pranks in gyms to libraries, this prankster never fails to leave his viewers in splits. Entertaining his subscribers was probably his only motive this time too, when he “trespassed” at the NBA Finals, getting him banned from the venue forever.
BigDawsTv does not want the incident to be a big deal
The YouTuber spoke about how various news agencies have contacted him. He said:
“I'm being contacted by a lot of news organizations to do interviews. As of now I will not be doing any. Don’t want to make this a bigger deal than it is, the chase center has every right to ban me. I get it. No hard feelings. Had fun doing it.”
Dawson Gurley wore a Golden State Warriors jersey, disguised as Klay Thompson, a famous basketball player who plays for the Golden State Warriors of the NBA. The YouTuber vlogged throughout and later posted the video on his YouTube channel, which got over a million views in just a few hours.
Twitter users, for a matter of fact, are having somewhat mixed reactions to the fiasco. While some are standing up for the Youtuber and saying that the venue should return his $10K, others support the decision to ban the YouTuber.
While on social media, this incident caused major upheaval. However, he is unwilling to make it a bigger deal than it already is.