Who was Bradley Thomas' wife, Isabelle Thomas? Killers of the Flower Moon producer's spouse dies by suicide at Los Angeles hotel

Isabelle Thomas, wife of the Killers of the Flower Moon producer, Bradley Thomas, died on Monday, January 29, by falling from the balcony of her hotel room. The 39-year-old was staying at Hotel Angeleno in Los Angeles that night and died by suicide, according to The Sun.

After her fall, Isabelle’s body was found in the pool area of the hotel, where the mother of two was pronounced dead. The witnesses to Isabelle’s death claimed that she had jumped from her balcony. However, a law enforcement source reportedly believed that Thomas had fallen without intention.

Isabelle Thomas has been married to husband and producer Bradley Thomas since 2018. The couple was spotted together most recently at the Beverly Hills BAFTA 2024 tea party on January 13, where they were captured smiling, hand-in-hand.

Isabelle Thomas was appointed the tech advisor by former British PM David Cameron

Isabelle Thomas's body was found near the pool area of Hotel Angeleno (Image via X/@hotelangeleno)

Isabelle Thomas was born in 1985 to Sir Henry Lawrence, the 7th Baronet of Lucknow, and his ex-wife, Penelope. Thomas was educated at the private King Edward’s School and went on to join Prior Park College in Bath. Moving forward, she pursued a neuroscience degree and graduated from Oxford University, according to Deadline.

Having completed her studies, Isabelle addressed the World Bank and the UN. The former Prime Minister of Britain, David Cameron, also appointed her to serve on the Tech City Advisory Board.

Besides academics, Isabelle also had a bright career moonlighting as a DJ. Izzy enjoyed the nightlife and was often found DJing at various London events. Her DJ career helped her make friends with famous celebrities like Jameela Jamil, James Blake, and Amy Winehouse.

Some years down the road, Isabelle decided to move to L.A. from London because of her passion for storytelling and filmmaking. In L.A., she joined the U.C.L.A. Center of Storytellers and Scholars Advisory Board. She also worked as a producer and consultant.

Isabelle Thomas was the second wife of Bradley Thomas after the producer parted ways with his first wife, Hillary Matthews. The couple had two children, Charlie and Lucy, to whom Isabelle was a stepmother. She also had a pair of twin daughters with Bradley: Poppy and Grace.

After Isabelle’s demise, the L.A. County Coroner’s Office revealed the cause of her death to be multiple injuries consistent with a person who had taken a significant fall.

The news of Isabelle Thomas’s alleged suicide comes shortly after her husband’s Oscar nomination for Best Picture in 2024. Bradley produced Killers of the Flower Moon, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone. The film has received 10 nominations at the upcoming Oscars.