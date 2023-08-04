What did Jameela Jamil say about Lizzo? Trans controversy resurfaces amid recent support for under fire singer

A trans controversy surrounding British actress Jameela Jamil resurfaced online after she showed support to Lizzo after the latter was called out for s*xually harassing her former dancers. On August 3, Lizzo took to her Instagram handle to address the controversy and the criticism she has faced in the past few days, stating she's "hurt" but won't let "the good work" done by her be overshadowed by this.

To this, Jamil, 37, reacted with several red hearts, which was called out by many netizens and seen as she was supporting Lizzo.

ericeffiorg @ericeffiorg jameela jamil showed up to support lizzo in her latest ig post ☠️ pic.twitter.com/7J3Vxj5Lyk

However, soon after Jamil took to her Instagram stories to defend her alleged support for Lizzo, stating that the Juice singer is "being dragged down and punished over claims" before they were proven to be true.

Screenshot of Jameela Jamil's Instagram story. (Photo via jameelajamil/Instagram)

"I don't think it's wise to start jumping in with speculation."

She then stated that personalities like Megan Thee Stallion, Meghan Markle, Whitney Housten, Janet Jackson, and Mariah Carey also went through similar experiences, and called it "deeply sus" how excited people are to slam Lizzo.

Jameela Jamil then defended her own red hearts comment on Lizzo's post and said:

Screenshot of Jamil's Instagram story.

"If people write a supportive [red hearts] under her post, it's not to decide who is right and who is wrong, it's to remind this woman that there is still love in the world amongst the immeasurable hatred that the public does not show to men who have been accused and convicted of far worse."

Jamil then said that people can remain angry with her over her comments but she has never seen a Black woman "publicly dehumanized in this way this easily."

Netizens began slamming Jameela Jamil over her own trans controversy

After Jameela Jamil justified why she commented red hearts under Lizzo's post, netizens began slamming her by pointing out her own stance on trans men competing in women's sports.

In a screenshot shared by a Twitter user named @gracefulally, the 37-year-old was asked by one of the Internet users about her stance on "trans men competing in women's sports."

To this, she responded that it is a question that should be answered by "hormone experts" and not an actress with a few GCSCs. She continued:

"I'm sure it's dependent on puberty and blockers and testosterone and I'm sure intelligent people are on the case to ensure that sporting is safe and fair when it comes to bone density, lung capacity speed and strength. I'm on the side of science that is all."

This is not the first time that Jameela Jamil has disappointed people with her stance on trans people.

In September 2022, Jamil was engaged in a Twitter spat and accidentally called a non-binary social media user a "woman." The Good Place star did not apologize for her mistake but rather urged people to put their pronouns in their names to avoid getting misgendered.

❤️ Jameela Jamil ❤️ She/Her ❤️ @jameelajamil 🏽 I accidentally misgendered someone who was rude to me on here because I did not know they were NB. I instantly corrected myself but NOBODY reads your bios people. *PLEASE* include your pronouns in your name on here to prevent misunderstandings/offense if it's important to you.

Jamil then said that she herself put pronouns in her own name, and urged people to do the same as it "literally took two seconds."

❤️ Jameela Jamil ❤️ She/Her ❤️ @jameelajamil OBVIOUSLY sorry for making this innocent mistake. But if we don't do more to prevent this mistake it will likely keep happening, which is bad for everyone. Put pronouns in your names. I've just done that with mine. It took two seconds.

In June 2023, she also proposed that people who identified as non-binary get their own category in award shows so that they don't “completely shut out women.”

“If we now have enough non-binary talent to restructure entire award shows, which is GREAT, then we should add rather than run the accidental risk of erasing, no? I say this as an audience member because I am not going to be nominated for an Oscar anyway. I have no horse in this race.”

She continued:

“I want to open more doors and create more tables, not narrow the opportunities for everyone, including GNC [gender non-conforming] people.”

As of writing, Jameela Jamil has not responded to people pointing out her trans controversy after she seemingly supported Lizzo.