Who is Brian Shillingburg? Claremont High School principal arrested as part of 'Operation Naughty List'

On December 11, 2023, 43-year-old Claremont High School principal, Brian Shillingburg, was apprehended as part of an undercover initiative named 'Operation Naughty List,' aimed to apprehend s*x buyers.

Disclaimer: This article deals with mature themes and has references to s*xual content. Discretion is advised.

As per the website of the Fort Bend Independent School District, Shillingburg has been in public education for 23 years and served as the principal of James Bowie Middle School for six years, prior to becoming the principal of Clements High School in July 2022. Previously, he has reportedly driven a school bus in college, worked in an adaptive behavior unit, and served as a youth RTC counselor and worship/youth pastor.

KHOU reported that on December 11, 2023, Brian Shillingburg made his initial court appearance, where his bail was set at $5,000. Click2Houston reported that he was released from custody after he posted his bail.

Brian Shillingburg was arrested on a solicitation of pr*stitution charge

KHOU reported that, according to a probable cause affidavit, a task force from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office collaborated with an undercover detective from the Houston Police Department to identify and apprehend s*x buyers in order to lessen the demand for victimized s*x workers.

The undercover detective from the Houston Police Department put up advertisements on websites known for pr*stitution.

According to the report by KHOU, Brian Shillingburg allegedly met with the undercover detective in a room at the Holiday Inn Express in Missouri City. During their meeting, he allegedly agreed to engage in s*xual acts for $90.

Following this, the undercover detective gave a predetermined arrest signal, and authorities took him into custody.

ABC 13 reported that on December 11, 2023, at around 9:45 pm, Brian was arrested and charged with solicitation of pr*stitution/other payor.

Click2Houston reported that 'Operation Naughty List' has led to a total of 16 arrests for solicitation of pr*stitution. The operation was carried out by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office in collaboration with other members of the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance Taskforce.

The report by Click2Houston stated that, as per a probable cause affidavit, the aim of the operation, which was described as a "proactive undercover buyer operation," was to "identify and arrest s*x buyers in order to reduce the demand for victimized s*x workers."

KHOU reported that in the state of Texas, solicitation of pr*stitution is a state jail felony. If convicted, it can lead to a sentence of imprisonment of up to two years. In 2021, the punishment changed from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Fort Bend Independent School District issued a statement acknowledging the arrest of Brian Shillingburg

Click2Houston reported that the Fort Bend Independent School District made a statement acknowledging the arrest of the school principal and mentioned an "administrative transition." The statement read:

"Clements principal Brian Shillingburg was arrested on December 11th by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Solicitation of Pr*stitution/Other Payor. We are committed to ensuring there is no disruption to instruction and a smooth administrative transition."

KHOU reported that Brian Shillingburg's next court appearance has been slated for January 22, 2024.