Who is Brooklynn White? All about Buster Murdaugh's girlfriend as internet expresses concern over relationship

Alex Murdaugh's older son, Buster Murdaugh, who portrayed his father as a loving and devoted family man during his testimony at the murder trial, was spotted for the first time with his girlfriend, Brooklynn White, after his father was sentenced to serve two lifetimes for killing his mom and brother.

Buster Murdaugh, 26, who has been dating Brooklyn White since 2018 while both were pursuing a law degree from the University of South Carolina, reportedly collapsed outside the courtroom after his father was handed a double life sentence.

However, during their recent outing, Buster appeared to be in better spirits and was seen smiling while walking his dogs with his girlfriend on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Since Buster’s testimony in defense of his father last month, people have expressed concern for the well-being of his girlfriend, Brooklyn White, after prosecutors revealed the troubled past of the Murdaugh family, which included mysterious deaths dating back several years.

Nicole @rsvpshindig #murdaughfamily #murdaughmurders I think if I was Buster Murdaugh's girlfriend I'd have a lot of questions and concerns. #MurdaughTrial I think if I was Buster Murdaugh's girlfriend I'd have a lot of questions and concerns. #MurdaughTrial #murdaughfamily #murdaughmurders

Concerns intensified after a Netflix docuseries on the Murdaugh Family alleged that Buster was involved in the 2015 death of Stephen Smith, who died under mysterious circumstances near the Murdaugh property.

Buster Murdaugh's girlfriend Brooklyn's life explored as concerns for her well-being intensify

As per Sports Grail, Brooklyn White, 26, began interning at Elrod Pope in 2018, shortly after she graduated with a law degree from the University of South Carolina.

White was then hired as a summer associate at Nelson Mullins Riley and Scarborough in 2019 before being recruited as a practicing attorney at Olivetti, McCray, and Withrow, LLC, where she specializes in Probate and Estate Planning, Beneficiary Representation, Trust Administration, and Elder Law.

In light of the allegations against her boyfriend, Buster Murdaugh, several people online have implored Brooklyn, a native of Rock Hill, South Carolina, to leave him as they fear for her safety.

While Buster Murdaugh was testifying in his father’s murder trial, Twitter user Jessica Vickery, said:

“Anyone else wondering how Buster's girlfriend, Brooklyn, is feeling in that courtroom?”

Another user, An Inquiring Mind, commented:

“Brooklyn White, please, please get out of that family before it's too late. It may already be too late. She may know too much now. She should be very afraid. In this family, apples don't fall far from the tree. The family is evil, clear back to the 1st Murdaugh.”

Lisa Kaplan @lek43 @Nanagemelvis07 @MandyMatney I would be moving on also. Surprised Buster’s girlfriends parents haven’t stepped in at this point. I know I would have. Even if my child is an adult. That is a serious legacy to be attached to. @Nanagemelvis07 @MandyMatney I would be moving on also. Surprised Buster’s girlfriends parents haven’t stepped in at this point. I know I would have. Even if my child is an adult. That is a serious legacy to be attached to.

wildangel5 @wildangel5 @theshamingofjay I feel awful for Buster's girlfriend and hope she sees the light and gets far far away from this family @theshamingofjay I feel awful for Buster's girlfriend and hope she sees the light and gets far far away from this family

Pip’s Dhad @PipDaBeagle



#MurdaughTrial What would you do if you were Buster’s girlfriend? What would you do if you were Buster’s girlfriend? #MurdaughTrial

Meg @maddogmegatron @ElizabethLawMom The fact that Buster's girlfriend is still hanging in there shocks me. I'd be out so fast @ElizabethLawMom The fact that Buster's girlfriend is still hanging in there shocks me. I'd be out so fast 😬

While White has a burgeoning legal career ahead of her, Buster, who was expelled from the University of South Carolina for plagiarism, was reportedly working for Alex Murdaugh's law firm (previously known as the Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm) before his dad was embroiled in multiple controversies. It is unclear if, at present, Buster’s a practicing attorney.

Alex Murdaugh was transported after his sentencing to the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia, South Carolina, a maximum-security prison, where he will be evaluated for the next 45 days.

Meanwhile, Buster Murdaugh and Brooklyn white are living together in the Lowcountry resort town of Hilton Head Island.

Poll : 0 votes