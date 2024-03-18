Who did Bryan Hearne play in 'All That'? Former child actor alleges being called "piece of charcoal" while working at Nickelodeon

Former child star Bryan Hearne, known for his role in Nickelodeon's All That, revealed he was allegedly referred to as a "piece of charcoal" while working at the network. The 35-year-old opened up about his experience as a Black actor on Investigation Discovery’s docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which premiered on March 17, 2024.

One of several stars to participate in the series, who shed light on the toxic working conditions, Bryan claimed:

"I was referred to as a ‘piece of charcoal’ (by an adult). Remarks like that are harmful. They stay with you."

Hearne appeared in seasons 7 and 8 of All That, playing the stereotypical role of a teen rapper named Lil Fetus, who moonlights as a drug dealer. All That, created by Dan Schneider, is described as a sketch comedy - a la Saturday Night Live but for children.

Bryan Hearne explained his co-star Giovonnie Samuels was his support during his years as a child actor

Per his interview with PEOPLE, Bryan explained he landed the role of Lil Fetus in 2002 and it felt like a dream come true. However, he revealed he felt uncomfortable on the sets, stating:

"I was already in an uncomfortable position being in a leotard. That's not something that I'm used to at all."

Bryan Hearne has appeared on many of Nickelodeon's TV Shows created by Dan Schneider, including On-Air Dare, a Fear Factor-type show featuring kids who would be placed in a glass cylinder and would be chosen randomly to participate in a dare.

Several actors from All That participated in On-Air Dare, including a Hearne who once ended up being covered in peanut butter which dogs licked off. The actor, who was 13 years old at the time, recalled:

"There was never any discussion. We felt like we couldn't say no. It was a really uncomfortable situation, and after a while, it felt like we were just part of this torture chamber."

Talking to PEOPLE, Bryan Hearne also remarked he was treated differently than some of his non-black peers. Hearne explained he has a virtually "non-existent" relationship with Schneider.

Schneider eventually left Nick after claims of verbal abuse and demanding behavior on set against him. Dan's spokesperson, however, denied the claims, adding that he left the network after disagreements with top brass.

Bryan Hearne stated his co-star and friend Giovonnie Samuels was his pillar on the sets of All That. He recalled:

"That was a highlight of my work day, to know that she would be there."

Samuels, for her part, mirrored the sentiment telling PEOPLE, they were "two token Black kids":

"I hate to call it a trauma bond, but at least having somebody with me that I could talk to, not just as a child actor, but also culturally."

Today, Bryan Hearne works with the non-profit Urban Poets Society, to help parents of young creative kids "realize their craft" and provide "support it in a way that (he) wasn’t supported."

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is a four-part docuseries, airing on March 17 and 18. In addition to racial abuse, the series shockingly revealed the presence of s*xual predators on set.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Nickelodeon stated it could not "corroborate or negate (the) allegations" but would investigate the issue to ensure a safe and professional workplace.