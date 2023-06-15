Who was Bryson Abraham? Officials identify fourth grader killed by a construction truck in Centerville Ohio

Bryson Abraham, a 9-year-old boy from Centerville, Ohio, was identified as the pedestrian struck by a mid-sized construction truck while crossing South Main Street on Tuesday, June 13.

On Wednesday, June 14, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified Bryson Abraham as the pedestrian fatally struck by a “medium-weight construction vehicle” between Spring Valley Pike and Franklin Street in Centerville.

While the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office provided an identification on the victim killed in the accident, they said that the cause of death is yet to be determined as the incident is still under investigation by the Centerville Police Department.

On Tuesday afternoon Bryson Abraham, a fourth grader at Driscoll Elementary School in the Centerville City School District, was crossing South Main Street with a friend when he was fatally hit by a construction truck hauling bricks. Police said that at the time of the crash, the truck was traveling north on South Main Street in the right lane.

According to a spokesperson for Centerville Police Department, police were reportedly called to the intersection of Revere Village Court and South Main Street to reports of a person hit by a car, around 3:15 p.m., on Tuesday. Per Dayton 247Now, neighbors were calling 911 in a panic seeking help after the young boy was struck by the truck. A 911 caller said:

“It's okay. It's not your fault. It's not your fault,” said the 911 caller. “I'm outside of, I’m outside of, Revere Village Court, at 805.” It ended, “This kid's got hit by a car.”

Authorities said that the truck driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the police while noting that the charges, if any, will be determined after the investigation concludes.

On Wednesday, shortly after officials identified Bryson Abraham as the pedestrian killed by a truck, Centerville City Schools expressed their sympathies to the friends and families mourning the devastating loss of a rising fourth grader at Driscoll Elementary. A Centerville City Schools spokesperson said:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Bryson’s family and friends, and we have support in place for any of our students and staff members who need it."

Speaking to Dayton 24/7 Now’s Clara Faith, a woman in the area identified as Courtney said that the streets are typically busy throughout the day as vehicles whiz past the road frequently, endangering the lives of pedestrians.

“There's constant traffic going to and from both ways, and there are a lot of pedestrians around this area.”

Courtney told the reporter that she would like to see more crosswalks in the area to avoid tragic accidents in the future.

On Wednesday, the community gathered at the crash site to commemorate a makeshift memorial mourning the loss of the 9-year-old Bryson Abraham.

