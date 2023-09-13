Who is Carla Crummie? All we know about Pastor Tony Evans' new fiancee as he honors late wife  

Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship pastor Dr Tony Evans announced his engagement to Dr Carla Crummie during his 10 September, 2023 Sunday service. Along with making the announcement, he also paid tribute to his late-wife Lois who died four years ago. The pastor was accompanied by his four children when he made the news public.

As the celebrations for Dr Tony Evans’ 74th birthday commenced in Dallas, it was also announced that he was engaged to Dr Carla Crummie. He asked his congregation for prayers during the “sensitive time” and also added:

“As I come up to the fourth year of the loss of Lois, my wife of 49 and a half years, it is a tender time. There are reminders everywhere of her life and her influencer on me, my family and this ministry.”

Evans was surrounded by his children Priscilla Shirer, Anthony Evans Jr, Crystal Hurst and Jonathan Evans while on stage. He also said in his speech:

“We are a very close family and all that has happened in my life, family, church, Urban Alternative, books, tapes, everything has been defined by [Lois] so we’ve had over these four years the ups and downs and the roller coaster emotions, sometimes high, sometimes low, but it comes with it.”

Dr Tony Evans’ late wife died on 30 December 2019 after battling biliary cancer.

Everything to know about Dr Tony Evans’ finacee Dr Carla Crummie

Dr Carla Crummie is a Christian therapist, author and also the Kindness ambassador of The Urban Alternative. She is also a John Maxwell certified life coach with a vast clientele. She mostly specializes in Christian counselling, helping couples and blending families together.

Prior to becoming engaged to Evans, she was married to Dr Robert W Crummie. The couple worked together until he tragically passed away in January 2020.

Evans revealed during the most recent congregation that Robert sadly died which he was on his way to Lois’ funeral.

Evans met his late wife Lois Irene Cannings when he was just 18 years old. The pair got married in 1968 and were celebrating their 47th anniversary together in 2017. She was 70 years old when she passes away.

Everything to know about Dr Tony Evans

According to Tony Evans’ official website, he was approached by a Houston radio show producer to deliver preaching content on a show while he was a junior in Dallas Theological Seminary’s ThM program. Since, then he has preached to the masses.

The Urban Alternative was formed in 1981 alongside Lois Evans.

Dr Evans has received several honors including the Father of the Year by the Dallas Father of the Year Committee, the Marian Pfister Anschutz Award, an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from St. Davids, an honorary Doctorate of Divinity from the Dallas Baptist Church and has also been listen on the Outstanding Your Men of America list among other achievements.

He also served as an associate professor in the Pastoral Ministries Department in the Dallas Theological Summary and is a board member of DTS’ Incorporate Members.

Dr Evans is also a former chaplain for the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Mavericks.