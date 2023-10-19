Who is Cesar Pina? DJ Envy’s associate's Real Estate fraud scheme explained as celebrity house flipper is arrested

New York City radio host DJ Envy’s business partner, Cesar Pina, was arrested on multiple counts of fraud, stemming from the duo’s real-estate seminars where the latter pitched opportunities to flip properties for a high share in profits which never happened. While DJ Envy has not been charged in the federal investigation, he has received criticism for his close ties with Pina, whom he promoted on his syndicated iHeartRadio show "The Breakfast Club.

According to court documents, Pina is accused of running a Ponzi-like scheme to defraud dozens of victims who invested in fraudulent real estate ventures, which promised to flip a property with high investment return within months. However, multiple investors have now filed lawsuits against Cesar Pina, claiming they never got their money back.

DJ Envy was embroiled in the allegations as victims claimed they were influenced to invest after the radio host endorsed Pina’s real-estate scheme in multiple seminars and even promoted him on social media and his radio show.

New Jersey U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said in a statement that Pina defrauded dozens of people of millions of dollars by promising profits that never materialized.

“As alleged in the complaint, Pina exploited celebrity status and social media to develop a devoted following of potential victims. Promising returns that were too good to be true, Pina allegedly defrauded dozens of people of millions of dollars," U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said in a press release on Wednesday.

The complaint went on to allege that Pina exploited his social media following gained through his close ties with DJ Envy. He then used his social capital to ensnare victims to invest in his real estate scheme that promised unreasonable high returns and used the money to fund his lifestyle.

“We allege Pina offered a ridiculously high rate of return to investors, then took the millions he got and invested it in himself,” FBI – Newark Special Agent in Charge James E. Dennehy said.

Cesar Pina a celebrity house flipper partnered with DJ Envy in 2018

The charges against Cesar Pina come months after the allegations first surfaced in May when an Instagram account accused him of defrauding investors and accused Envy of playing an important role. The social media post engendered a flood of civil lawsuits from dozens of victims, including music industry veteran Anthony Martini, who named DJ Envy as a co-defendant.

Besides Envy, Cesar Pina, a celebrity house-flipper, vaunts clients like Snoop Dogg and French Montana on his website. Per his bio, Cesar Pina, who ventured into a career in real estate in early 2006, partnered with DJ Envy in 2018. Shortly after, Pina, who started working as a motivational speaker advising people on their investments, began touring with Envy, creating seminars where he pitched people to invest in his house-flipping scheme. Cesar has been featured on Envy's radio show The Breakfast Club, Good Morning America and Billboard Magazine.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Billboard last week, Envy’s lawyer, Massimo F. D’Angelo, denied his client’s alleged involvement in Pina’s deals.

“Envy had no involvement whatsoever. The only reason he’s being dragged into this is because he’s a public figure.”

NBC New York, citing sources familiar with the investigation, reported that the iHeartRadio offices were visited by federal officials who removed electronic equipment.