Who did Chris Gauthier play in Supernatural? Tributes pour in as actor dies at 48

Canadian actor Chris Gauthier, famously known for his roles in Once Upon A Time and Eureka died at the age of 48 on February 23. His representative, Tristar Appearances, confirmed the news to Fox News Digital, urging people to provide his family with privacy so they could grieve. Gauthier is survived by his wife and two sons.

Chris Gauthier also appeared on CW's cult-hit show Supernatural, playing Ronald Reznick, a bank employee.

Chris Gauthier's character in Supernatural had a brush with shapeshifters

CW's Supernatural is the longest-running sci-fi/fantasy series in the United States, spanning 15 seasons from 2005 to 2020. As the name states, the show deals with supernatural elements such as angels, demons, and monsters, with two brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester, in the eye of the storm.

According to the Supernatural Wiki website, Chris appeared in the series' second season as Ronald Reznick in the episode Nightshifters. Playing a bank employee, he witnessed a robbery committed by his colleague Juan. But convinced that it wasn't the real Juan who committed the crime, Reznick, went into a deep dive and concluded that the robbery was pulled off by creatures he dubbed Mandroids.

In reality, the "mandroids" were shapeshifters, supernatural creatures who could take on the form of other people. Sam and Dean, who were in town to investigate the robbery in the guise of FBI agents, tried to dissuade Reznick from chasing after the shapeshifters.

But he refused, working out when the next bank would be robbed and holding everyone there hostage in an attempt to catch the shapeshifter. Reznick was ultimately killed by a SWAT sniper, which led to Dean feeling guilty about his death.

In season 4, Gauthier reprised his role in the episode Are You There, God? It's Me, Dean Winchester. He came back as a vengeful spirit bearing a Mark of the Witness to haunt Dean. His spirit was finally put to rest with a ritual at the end of the episode.

Apart from this, Chris Gauthier is known for portraying William Smee in the fantasy drama Once Upon A Time.

People gather to pay tribute to Chris Gauthier on social media

According to the New York Post, Chris Gauthier's death was announced by Tristar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent in a statement that read:

"We can confirm that our friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48. As a beloved Vancouver-based character actor, Chris shared his talents with so many of us both on television and in film. His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally.”

The actor's fans paid tribute to him on social media, reminiscing about his various roles on Need For Speed, Once Upon A Time, Smallville, and Supernatural.

Colin O’Donoghue, who played Hook in Once Upon a Time, paid tribute Gauthier on Instagram, calling him "the real captain."

According to Variety, Tristar Appearances stated that the actor died from an unspecified short illness.